The International League of Nations proposes a 21-day cessation of hostilities.

At the United Nations in New York, various nations are pushing for a fresh initiative to prevent a significant conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Neither side is rejecting a temporary truce proposal.

Following intense assaults between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, several nations have suggested a "temporary truce". A joint statement from the US, EU, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and others stated, "It's time for a diplomatic solution". They further called for an immediate 21-day truce at the Lebanese-Israeli border to allow for diplomatic discussions.

Israel seems to be approving of a truce with the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, according to an unnamed source mentioned on Israeli TV channel N12. The aim is to negotiate a longer-term agreement.

France presented this proposal shortly after a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot spoke of "significant advancements" made in the preceding hours. France has been working on a diplomatic resolution in New York since the start of the week, "particularly with our American allies".

A top-ranking US official labeled the joint statement a "major breakthrough". It's expected that Lebanon and Israel will decide on this proposal "within hours", according to a second US official. "We held discussions with the parties and felt this was the appropriate moment.", they added.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres previously called for an immediate truce and warned that "all hell is breaking loose" in Lebanon.

Israel's UN representative Danny Danon stated in New York that Israel is open to a diplomatic solution in Lebanon. However, if negotiations fail, Israel will "utilize all means at our disposal in accordance with international law to achieve our objectives."

When asked about the possibility of a truce, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib responded, "Hopefully, yes." Hezbollah holds substantial political power in Lebanon.

Since the radical Islamic Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip, regional tensions have escalated significantly. Israel's north has been under persistent attack from Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas, and has retaliated with counter-attacks in Lebanon. Thousands of people on both sides of the border have been forced to leave their homes.

In recent days, the conflict has intensified again. Its escalation was due to Israel's killing of several high-ranking Hezbollah commanders and the explosions of hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members, resulting in 39 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. Israel has also launched numerous massive attack waves against Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that in Israeli attacks on Wednesday, 72 people were killed and nearly 400 injured in the south and east of Lebanon, as well as in the region around the capital Beirut. The Israeli army stated they had targeted over 2,000 Hezbollah militia positions in Lebanon since Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in New York of an "impending disaster". "If it isn't contained, the world will face catastrophic consequences," he said. Iran will "support the Lebanese people with all means", he added.

US President Joe Biden warned during an appearance on the US talk show "The View" that a "full-blown war" was possible. However, he believed that the "possibility of resolution is still on the table."

