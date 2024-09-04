- The Internal Committee handles the violent incident involving knives in Solingen.

The State Legislature's Internal Affairs Committee will delve into the safety concerns in Rhineland-Palatinate, following yesterday's knife incident in Solingen. It is anticipated that Minister of Interior, Michael Ebling (SPD), will brief the committee on the state's situation, during the meeting slated for 2 PM in Mainz. The attack, that occurred a few days back, has led to a noticeable rise in police visibility at festivals across Rhineland-Palatinate, aiming to boost public reassurance and serve as a deterrent.

A tragic incident unfolded in the heart of North Rhine-Westphalia, where a city festival took a deadly turn. Three individuals lost their lives due to stabbings, and eight others were injured, four of them seriously. A suspected radical Syrian, who entered Germany through Bulgaria at the end of 2022, is believed to be the perpetrator. The EU asylum regulations mandated his deportation to Bulgaria. Regrettably, this was not executed due to his inexplicable absence on the scheduled removal date in June 2023.

In light of the recent tragedy in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Security situation in city festivals across Rhineland-Palatinate has become a point of concern. After theeu event, the State Legislature's Internal Affairs Committee might discuss the need for enhanced security measures to ensure public safety.

