The ARDZDF media study

 Christian Meier
Majority of Germans Lean Towards Tradition: Linear Television Remains Popular Choice
Traditional linear TV viewership is on a downward trend in Germany, as per the recent ARD/ZDF media analysis. This report indicates that 73% of individuals aged 14 or above engage with linear TV at least once a week. This figure has seen a decline compared to previous years, dropping from 81% in 2021 and 79% in 2023.

There are notable disparities in regular linear TV viewing across different age groups. Only 48% of individuals aged 14 to 29 tuned in, as opposed to 61% of those between 30 and 49, and an impressive 87% of those aged 50 to 69. The 70+ age group remains the most dedicated, with 95% regularly tuning in.

On the other hand, the consumption of YouTube videos sees vastly different numbers. Younger individuals lead this trend, with 78% regularly watching YouTube, while only 10% of those aged 70 and above engage with the platform. These statistics are based on a comprehensive survey of 2,500 German-speaking individuals aged 14 and above, conducted by the market research institution G.I.M. between February 12 and May 5, 2023. The survey utilized both telephone interviews (representing 70%) and online responses (30%).

The ARDZDF media study also reveals that linear TV viewing habits vary greatly among different age groups. Contrastingly, the 'The ARDZDF media study' also highlights a stark contrast in YouTube video consumption between younger and older generations.

