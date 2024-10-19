The instance where video proof is predominantly obtained is during coach protests.

Too many disputes, too much time squandered: The video review in football remains a contentious issue. Now, FIFA is experimenting with a fresh approach. There's endorsement from Germany's top referee. Even the fan representatives see advancements.

In the ongoing controversy surrounds video reviews in German football, referee chief Knut Kircher is open to a streamlined system. The concept of "video assistance" is under consideration, where referees examine controversial moments on a sideline monitor after a coach's protest. There will be no additional video assistant involved. "Referees are receptive to anything that enhances football. And I could envision that video assistance would improve football," Kircher shared with ARD's "Sportschau".

The number of coach protests allowed would be regulated through the rules to deter misuse. Fewer cameras would be necessary for this system. FIFA previously tested video assistance at the U20 Women's World Cup and plans to implement it in Italy's third tier.

"The ambiance takes a significant hit"

"We're open to the conversation if the clubs, irrespective of league, choose to employ this or any other systems," Kircher mentioned. The CEO of the German Football Association's referee GmbH acknowledged that recent video reviews in the Bundesliga have been "overly detailed, too detective-like". "The VAR has no place in the gray area," Kircher cautioned.

For numerous spectators, video reviews remain a persistent problem. "Referees are muted, despite not intending to be. Decisions are delayed, and we wait for the VAR to intervene. The stadium ambiance suffers significantly," said Jost Peter, the spokesperson for the "Our Curve" alliance, to "Sportschau".

He views the video support system as an alternative to the present VAR system since it is activated only upon request. "This becomes clear and understandable for the spectators in the stadium. And the referee reclaims their role on the field once again, as there isn't a second referee any longer," said Peter.

