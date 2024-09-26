Skip to content
The inspector overseeing the Justice Department has indicated that the report detailing the department's management of the January 6 unrest is unlikely to be disclosed before the upcoming election.

The anticipated investigatory report concerning the Justice Department's management of the January 6, 2021, US Capitol disturbance, overseen by the department's inspector general, is speculated to be withheld until following the presidential election in November.

Supporters of Trump engage in confrontations with law enforcement and security personnel, as a crowd breaches the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington D.C.

At the hearing conducted by the Republican-led House subcommittee regarding the supposed "weaponization" of the federal government, Inspector General Michael Horowitz admitted that a preliminary report isn't prepared for release just yet.

"I'm skeptical it'd be finished in time for the vote," Horowitz stated.

Upon questioning by Representative Thomas Massie from Kentucky (GOP), regarding whether the report will be concluded before the January 20 inauguration, Horowitz expressed, "That's definitely my aspiration."

He also mentioned the need for a detailed evaluation in the classification process.

Horowitz announced the probe on how the administration prepared for and responded to the riot initially back in 2021. At Wednesday's hearings, he revealed that the investigation was put on hold momentarily while the Department of Justice carried out criminal investigations relating to the January 6 incident. It wasn't restarted until the preceding year, he said.

The delay in releasing the preliminary report could impact ongoing political discussions.Horowitz's aspiration is to complete the report before the new administration takes office.

