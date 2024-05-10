The inscrutable Real Madrid always persists.

Real Madrid makes it to the Champions League final! In just four minutes, they turn the game around against FC Bayern and show off their unpredictable talent. Everyone knows how unpredictable they can be and no one can stop them.

Late on Wednesday night, Joselu, previous Bundesliga player, found himself at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium crying with happiness. He wasn't the expected hero, with so many other players on the field, such as Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, or Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala from FC Bayern. But then Joselu stepped up, scoring in the 88th minute and again in the second minute of stoppage time. The 2:1 goal was the winning one for Real Madrid, which had temporarily found itself standing on the edge of the precipice. A return to the Champions League final (first leg 2:2) had been possible (or no longer possible), but Real Madrid proved to be the better team, attacking ferociously yet struggling to score against Neuer and falling behind due to a stunning goal from Alphonso Davies.

"The eternal miracle"

Everyone knows the legendary story of Real Madrid, the Bernabéu Stadium. But facing it can be challenging. "AS" was astounded: "The eternal miracle. Madrid can do it again. It's the endless epic. What happened after the setback is the story of the Bernabéu." And the surprising story of Joselu, who came back to his previous club last summer, the one he played his first professional game for, and took Benzema's place. What a task! The world footballer had moved on to Saudi Arabia. And was said to be unhappy there.

Joselu, unlike the planned regulars like Vinicius Jr. or Bellingham, was used as a wild card. He wasn't meant to be a direct replacement for anyone. But when he could make a difference, the 34-year-old was invaluable. "I never imagined something like this in my wildest dreams," Joselu reflected after his brace. "I don't know if I'm a hero, but I'm very happy. It was incredible, something unbelievable." The first goal was all about being smart. "They were tired, in a deep block, you could see that."

"Prayed it wouldn't be disallowed"

The second goal was initially disallowed as offside, then was awarded after a review. "I prayed it wouldn't be disallowed," said Joselu. He thanked his teammates for their unwavering determination, saying, "They never give up, it's in their blood to fight till the end." They were also assisted by luck, or perhaps an overzealous referee. He blew the whistle too early for Bayern's equalizer due to an offside call from the linesman, enraging the Munich team, as well as the "Guardian": "Simply ridiculous. Simply Real Madrid. The team that seems to dominate this competition, that has a mystical hold on it and has lifted the trophy 14 times, is back in the final because, well, that's just the way it is."

Of course, lucky, but mostly this victory was earned. Earned by the reputation Real Madrid has built over the years. "They can hurt you every second," warned Bayern's star striker Harry Kane. "The most unpredictable team in the world awaits - an absolute phenomenon," added defender Konrad Laimer. "One wrong move, a single mistake, and all hope is lost." And Neuer made it, crashing FC Bayern into the barrier on the "Road to Wembley". "Those are the moments we're known for," said Kroos calmly on DAZN.

Nothing can shake this team. The passing of time doesn't have any effect on them. Not even nearly as recent as two years ago, when Rodrygo (twice) and Benzema scored three goals from the 90th minute in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City. That's just who they are: Real Madrid. "Real never dies," as Tuchel put it. "Again, the dead man who rises from the other world amidst the collective euphoria of the Bernabéu."

Ancelotti astounded by his squad

Surprised, Ancelotti looked at his team, knowing they're a force to be reckoned with.

The Whites are once again perplexed as to what they've accomplished. Coach Carlo Ancelotti remained collected, stating, "This has happened so many times in the past and it's happened again. It's inexplicable, it's magical." This mystique is deeply embedded in the club culture. Every player that joins is inflicted with the royal bug.

Ancelotti expressed his gratitude towards the fans, the club, and the players, "We've had a season that nobody anticipated. Not me either, I didn't anticipate this team could achieve what it has up until now."

Real Madrid is the favorite at Wembley. Kroos, who wasn't his regular self on Wednesday night and was substituted in the 69th minute, said, "We accept being the favorite and we're comfortable with that." Kroos admitted that, as a Real legend, he gets replaced by yet another Real legend, Luka Modrić.

Real Madrid is aiming for its 15th trophy in their prestigious history, and for Kroos, this would be his sixth title. On the other hand, BVB's only ever victory was in 1997. Kroos hopes they don't try too hard against Madrid, "We just need to use our experience and win the cup." He further added, "This isn't a challenge. It's obvious that we want to win."

Source: www.ntv.de