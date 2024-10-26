The initial women's derby encounter between Schalke and BVB is filled with excitement.

In the realm of blue versus yellow, second position versus first place, and an anticipated crowd record: The dreams of men's football seem distant, but in women's football, it's currently unfolding. This coming Sunday, a spectacle unlike any other is set to take place - the inaugural women's Revierderby between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund. The stakes are high in this Westphalia League event.

"I'm incredibly proud to be a part of this," shared Schalke midfielder, Nathalie Bollmann, on the club's official website. "Women's football was established simultaneously at BVB and Schalke. We've been competing side by side in our respective leagues ever since. It was only a matter of time before we faced each other if we continued our journey at this pace."

Only the triumphant team ascends

Prepare to tune in at 4 PM this Sunday at the renovated, yet classic Parkstadion. In the top game of the fourth-tier Westphalia League, the unbeaten second-placed Schalke (24 points) squares off against the league leaders Dortmund (25). Only the victor will earn promotion at the season's end.

Both teams share a fascinating history, having been established close in time. In contrast to other famous clubs, both Schalke and Dortmund chose to beginnings at the bottom in the Kreisliga. Since then, they've ascended through the leagues, eventually finding themselves in separate divisions before crossing paths.

The anticipation is palpable: Dortmund has already sold around 800 derby tickets alone. "I hope we can shatter the Westphalia League attendance record," said Schalke coach, Stefan Colmsee, in an interview with ARD. The existing record currently stands at 1083 spectators - a feat achieved by Dortmund themselves.

