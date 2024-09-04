- The initial female leader of Volkswagen's Works Council is which individual?

The revealed billion-euro cost-saving strategy at automaker Volkswagen (VW) poses a test for the chairperson of the works council: The first female to spearhead the company's works council is Daniela Cavallo. The 49-year-old has a substantial history with the firm in high-ranking roles.

Her journey commenced in 1994, as an apprentice in industrial business management at VW. In 1999, Cavallo was elected as a trustee and joined the works council three years later.

In 2013, as part of the executive committee of the works council, she led a coordination area with approximately 7,000 employees and became a member of the central works council and chairwoman of the committee for fundamental personnel regulations, handling personnel financial and political matters.

At the start of 2019, Cavallo assumed the role of deputy chairwoman of the central and group works council and took over the chairmanship of the works council at the Wolfsburg site and the central works council at the end of April 2021. She succeeded Bernd Osterloh in the supervisory board and presidium. In May 2021, she was chosen as the inaugural woman to lead the group works council.

As the Cavallo's role as VW works council chairperson, she plays a significant part in crafting the company's strategy, particularly in the shift towards electromobility and digitalization. Her focal point is safeguarding jobs and engaging employees in a dynamically changing market landscape.

Women at Volkswagen (VW) are closely watching Daniela Cavallo's leadership as the first female chairperson of the company's works council. Her focus on safeguarding jobs and engaging employees in the shift towards electromobility and digitalization is expected to inspire other women in the automotive industry.

Read also: