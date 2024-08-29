The initial F-16 combat aircraft met with an accident in Ukraine.

Ukraine was thrilled about the upcoming arrival of F-16 combat planes. These bad boys, manufactured in the West, were expected to bolster their air defense. Unfortunately, not even a few weeks after the initial delivery, an F-16 went down.

According to a report from the "Wall Street Journal," quoting an anonymous US official, the crash happened on Monday. It occurred mere weeks after the first American-made fighter jet arrived in Ukraine. Preliminary findings suggest the jet didn't meet its end due to enemy fire, despite the incident taking place amidst Russia's massive missile attack on the country. The US official speculated that pilot error might be the culprit, hinting at a possible fatality.

The F-16s were put into action on Monday, aiming to combat what is believed to be Russia's largest air strike since the large-scale invasion began in February 2022. They were also employed to intercept and blast Russian cruise missiles.

The exact number of F-16s in Ukraine's possession remains a mystery. Early August saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displaying the first of these planes. According to the "Wall Street Journal," Ukraine has welcomed six western-made aircraft thus far, while "The Independent" indicated ten deliveries.

Ukraine has secured a promise of 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium. However, the slow pace of the jet deliveries, combined with the scarcity of training slots and the duration of said training, is slowing down the creation of a formidable F-16 squadron.

The F-16 is a powerhouse of military aircraft, in service in over two dozen countries worldwide. With US manufacturing, these baby birds can be utilized for both air defense and ground strikes.

