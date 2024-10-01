The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual

For six years, the crafty department store extortionist nicknamed "Dagobert" kept the authorities at bay. The public admired his exploits until he was apprehended in 1994. Now, the RTL+ miniseries "I Am Dagobert" revisits this notable chapter in German criminal history, offering an intricate portrayal.

The police pursued the cunning department store extortionist known as "Dagobert" for six long years before finally nabbing him on April 22, 1994. His true identity was Berlin native Arno Martin Franz Funke, who became Germany's most infamous bomber. Amidst his triumphs, the public stood in solidarity with him, seeing him as a master of deception who continually outsmarted law enforcement, rendering them clumsy and inept.

The gripping tale of this desperado is as impossible to believe as it is true. This is what the creative minds at Zeitsprung Pictures and screenwriter Ronny Schalk had to assume when they crafted the six-part miniseries "I Am Dagobert" for RTL, now available on RTL+.

It's 1988. Arno Funke (Friedrich Mücke) is a painter at an automobile and motorcycle workshop, inadvertently inhaling toxic fumes. He occasionally uses these fumes to be intoxicated or calm down when alcohol isn't an option. The origin of this behavior is unclear – is it his emotional state that drives him to use these fumes, or are they a coping mechanism? His financial struggles and lack of options push him towards criminal activities. Yet, he lacks the courage to rob a bank. Instead, he resolves to extort a department store – the KaDeWe – by implanting a bomb in the clothing department. He successfully extorts 500,000 DM, followed by further extortions and bombings.

"I Am Dagobert" delves into Funke's cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement, featuring ingenious timed bombs, explosions causing property damage yet sparing lives, and dramatic money transfers, with Funke always staying one step ahead. The series takes a more fictional turn when it explores Funke's personal life, encompassing friendship, love, and fatherhood, as well as his precarious double life that threatens to crumble at any moment. Even his wife, Anais (Carol Rovira), remains oblivious to his activities, initially believing he's having an affair. Their family of three lives comfortably in a 70-square-meter apartment in Berlin-Mariendorf, with no signs of their newfound wealth.

The series fluctuates repeatedly between drama, comedy, and satire, showcasing a myriad of inventive storytelling elements and techniques. Functioning as a dark alter ego for Arno, an oversized, menacing horror duck with glittering red eyes and sharp claws is a constant source of pressure. Flashbacks to Arno's childhood illuminate his past and motivations. RTL contributes exclusive content – vintage TV clips with a young Peter Kloeppel – to the narrative. And in episode 5, the real Arno Funke makes a cameo appearance, confronting his younger self.

Transforming from Nobody to Antagonist

"Ich bin Dagobert," thanks to the brilliant visuals from cinematographer Frank Cramer and the artful direction of Hannu Salonen, presents a captivating blend of crime comedy, horror film, and drama. The viewer is drawn in, rooting for the extortionist, just as the German public was during that time. Despite his fame as a modern-day Robin Hood, Funke was driven purely by self-interest and financial gain. He spent his winnings on travel and gambling, transforming from an unknown figure into a celebrated darling.

His life choices took a considerable toll on his consciousness, causing him to frequently consider suicide with a gun to his head. However, he always found the will to live.

But the inevitable did occur on April 22, 1994. Arno Funke called from a Karstadt payphone, claiming to be "Uncle Dagobert." He laid out his demands, and the handcuffs were soon closed around him. On his 45th birthday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison, with the brain damage he incurred from solvent fumes considered a mitigating factor. Arno Funke has been a free man since 1998, following his early release.

Even during his time in prison, the satirical magazine "Eulenspiegel" hired him as a cartoonist. He published an autobiography, competed on RTL's "Dschungelcamp" in 2013, and recently made an appearance in "Ich bin Dagobert."

His life has taken a completely different course as a result of his actions. Standing in the limelight of such a successful series must undoubtedly offer him satisfaction.

"Ich bin Dagobert" premieres on RTL+ starting October 2nd.

The miniseries "I Am Dagobert" offers an engaging portrayal of Arno Funke's exploits, with the entertainment element coming from the blend of crime comedy, horror, and drama. The public's fascination with Funke's cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement and his transformation from a nobody to an antagonist add to the overall entertainment value.

