The influence of a scene from 'Scrubs' on the blend of sorrow and comedy in 'Shrinking'

At least that's what "Shrinking" co-creator Bill Lawrence contemplates while working on the Apple TV+ comedy, which launches its second season on Wednesday.

The seasoned writer and series controller behind "Scrubs," "Ted Lasso," and "Spin City," among others, is familiar with the equation for narratives that might induce viewers to sob and chuckle at the same moment.

In "Shrinking," which Lawrence co-created together with "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel, he once again faced the endeavor of introducing humor into a series that, at its core, scrutinizes the very human experience of endeavoring to live while dealing with the loss of a cherished one.

He didn't need to search far for guidance on how to achieve that in "Shrinking."

In a recent interview with CNN, Lawrence mentioned a scene from a 2004 episode of "'Scrubs'" being the catalyst for realizing how to strike the emotional harmony of a heavy soul and laughter. The scene in the medical sitcom, he said, influenced how he and his group of writers worked to "reflect the deeply human aspect of laughing your way through tough moments."

The episode, titled "My Cake" from Season 4 of "Scrubs" – which Lawrence told CNN he's "giving it my all" to revive amid rumors that the show may return to televisions – addressed the demise of Zach Braff's character JD's father, portrayed by the late John Ritter.

This wasn't the narrative they had anticipated composing at the time, said Lawrence. Ritter was a frequent figure in "Scrubs" since its 2001 debut until he unfortunately passed away in 2003 due to a heart issue.

In the same episode, JD's best friend Turk (Donald Faison) discovered his type 2 diabetes diagnosis, sparking the two to joke about their respective woes overshadowing each other in a scene that has lingered in Lawrence's memory ever since.

“I feel like your father's death has hijacked my diabetes spotlight,” Turk candidly said to JD in the episode.

“Oh my god, just now I was thinking your diabetes was going to impede my father's death,” JD retorted, chuckling. “Isn't that entertaining?”

The scene encapsulates JD and Turk discovering ways to laugh while undergoing significant changes in their lives, much like Segel's "Shrinking" character Jimmy, a widower grappling with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, does with Paul (Harrison Ford), who is struggling with his medical diagnosis.

“We have some truly heartrending scenes of Paul coming to terms with the fact that he can't do this much longer,” Segel told CNN in a recent interview, referencing Season 2.

These scenes with Ford, Segel said, "feel utterly intimate and loving and like I'm truly honored to be part of someone going through something on screen, which is what I believe art is."

“Shrinking” stars Segel, Jessica Williams, and Ford. Goldstein, who serves as a co-creator and writer on “Shrinking,” will guest star this season, with Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley rounding out the cast.

Jimmy starts employing unconventional methods in his therapy practice as he grieves the loss of his wife. His choice to disregard ethics and his training ultimately leads to substantial shifts in both his clients' lives and his own.

From top to bottom, Season 2 explores the theme of forgiveness, according to both Segel and Lawrence, with each character wrestling with it head-on in their own manner. The opening episode picks up with the aftermath of Jimmy offering somequestionable advice to one of his clients.

“I find it truly fascinating and humorous how awkward and difficult and complex life can be,” Segel said. “I believe you feel a sense of melancholy in the show, then there's also joy, and camaraderie in how complicated it all is.”

Like with JD and Turk on “Scrubs” or Jimmy and Paul on “Shrinking,” or however it may apply to your personal life experiences, this is where your friends step in, Segel said.

“That's actually the beautiful aspect of friendship, is that it's sad and beautiful and filled with laughter and you lean on each other when it's hard,” he said. “That's what the show is intended to feel like.”

Season 2 of “Shrinking” is now available to stream on AppleTV, with new episodes released weekly.

