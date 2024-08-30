Enhanced Domestic Protection, alternatively referred to as Homegrown Safety Measures. - The individuals aboard the deportation flight headed for Afghanistan.

For the first time in three years since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, 28 individuals have been expelled from Germany. All of these individuals were deemed criminals, as stated by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). They were transported from various German states.

Baden-Württemberg: Five individuals from this region were among the deportees. The eldest, now 31, had been convicted for raping a 14-year-old girl in an asylum shelter in Illerkirchberg (Alb-Donau district) in late October 2019. She had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs prior to the incident. He had served his sentence and was arrested by the police for deportation. The other four Afghans, aged 25, 35, and 45, had been imprisoned for various crimes. They were transported from different prisons to Leipzig/Halle airport before being deported.

Bavaria: Three offenders from Bavaria were also part of the deportees. Two of them had been convicted for sexual assaults, and the third had been charged under the Narcotics Act. They were 27, 29, and 30 years old.

Berlin: Two severe offenders from Berlin were also aboard. One had been convicted for multiple cases of grievous bodily harm, and the other had been sentenced for rape.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: One of the deportees resided in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. He had been charged with sexual abuse of minors, rape, and other offenses.

Lower Saxony: Five men from Lower Saxony, ranging in age from their mid-20s to mid-30s, were deported. Their crimes included manslaughter, rape, grievous bodily harm, exploitation, fraud, and theft.

North Rhine-Westphalia: A criminal from NRW was also among the passengers. He was arrested directly from prison, where he had served a sentence for arson.

Rhineland-Palatinate: A convicted sex offender from there was also deported.

Saxony-Anhalt: Two individuals from Saxony-Anhalt were deported. One had served a youth sentence for two rapes, and the other had been charged for sexual abuse of minors, with ongoing investigations into rape and supplying minors with narcotics.

Thuringia: A 25-year-old man from Thuringia was also on the plane. He was convicted in 2021 for grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, and assaulting law enforcement officers. He served his sentence until March this year and was alleged to have committed additional crimes upon his release.

Additionally, one man from Saxony and six individuals from Hesse were deported.

