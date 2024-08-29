- The individual under investigation in Solingen has yet to surrender voluntarily.

North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) clarified in the Düsseldorf state parliament that the person suspected in the fatal stabbing attack in Solingen hadn't surrendered. Instead, a male was spotted by a police patrol near the crime scene late Saturday evening, and due to his actions and appearance, he was apprehended on the spot.

Reul emphasized that there wasn't concrete evidence suggesting a tip from a foreign intelligence service about the 26-year-old Syrian suspect. "Intelligence work relies on investigation, sources, and informants," he stated, warning against reckless speculation, which could hinder this process.

It seems the murder weapon has been recovered

Reul explained that, due to the investigative authority of the Federal Prosecutor General, he couldn't disclose all details. However, he confirmed that the bloody knife found in the city center was likely the murder weapon. The suspected propaganda video is currently being examined by experts from his department. The Interior Minister agreed that it could be in line with the IS propaganda strategy.

"We must continue to view Islamism seriously," he remarked. Presently, 185 individuals considered as Islamist threats are being monitored by the security authorities in NRW. The suspect from Solingen wasn't among these people, Reul added. He was unknown to the police or associated with any state security infractions. "No one had him on their radar."

Reul: Restrictions wouldn't have stopped the attack

Reul critically commented on the debate surrounding tightening gun control laws. "The suspect from Solingen used a knife that many likely have in their kitchen," he pointed out. Publicly carrying such a knife is already prohibited. "He shouldn't have been able to roam around with it," Reul declared. But no restrictions would have prevented the attack.

"People, not weapons, kill people," the minister reiterated. Those with the intent to harm likely wouldn't be deterred by restrictions. Instead, a rational, thoughtful discussion about the equipment necessary for the security authorities is more crucial.

In the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen, an individual killed three with a knife during a city festival on Friday night and injured eight more. The primary suspect is the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., who is in custody in Düsseldorf.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating him for various offenses, including murder and suspected membership in the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). The group claimed responsibility for the act and published a video featuring a masked man, who they claim is the perpetrator. The individual was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year but was unable to.

The Commission was briefed on the progress of the investigation into the Solingen attack by North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul. Reul informed The Commission that there wasn't any credible evidence suggesting foreign intelligence involvement in the case.

Read also: