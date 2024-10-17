Skip to content
 Ann Bradley
Under an unusual disguise, an individual operating a high-speed Audi bypassed a speed monitoring device situated on the A45.

Late September, a vehicle on the A45 in NRW gets nabbed by a speed trap. The peculiarity: The driver behind the wheel was in a costume. The fine for this infraction has now been settled by the vehicle's owner. However, whether the 57-year-old was also in disguise remains unspecified.

The fine for the person dressed as a Krümelmonster on the A45 has been paid off. Around mid-September, a motorist with a humorous costume head was detected by a mobile speed camera. The camera's photo revealed a striking resemblance to the Krümelmonster from children's shows.

A spokesperson for the Dortmund police humorously commented, "Krümelmonster is generally a kind-hearted creature, extremely hungry, but also disciplined in the end." The owner of the car has since remitted the due amount. The case is now closed. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether he or someone else was at the wheel.

The driver donning a costume was on the A45 en route to Hagen in the evening of September 20th when they got caught speeding by 11 kilometers per hour. Whether they deliberately boosted their speed to be photographed wearing the mask as an amusing souvenir for their wall is unclear.

The Dortmund police gained significant attention due to the speed camera photo and considers its mission of warning to be accomplished: Such seemingly entertaining actions can significantly elevate the risk of accidents, the officers cautioned. The costume severely limits the driver's field of vision. As a result, the driver may cause accidents and put lives in jeopardy. In the worst-case scenario, someone could lose their life. "Regret for the mask prank in court won't bring back the victim's relatives," the police noted.

