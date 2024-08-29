The individual responsible for the offense in Solingen did not surrender.

Following the suspected Islamist assault in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul cleared up some matters in the Düsseldorf state parliament. The CDU politician explained that the individual behind the deadly stabbing didn't turn himself in. Instead, a man caught the attention of a police patrol near the crime scene late Saturday evening, leading to his immediate arrest due to his suspicious behavior and appearance. Contrary to earlier reports, the man hadn't surrendered.

Reul strongly discouraged rumors about potential tips from international intelligence agencies regarding the 26-year-old Syrian suspect. The minister conveyed, "Intelligence services operate on thorough investigations, sources, and informants." Any speculation, even if it's merely idle chatter, undermines their operations.

Secured probable murder weapon

While the Federal Prosecutor General's investigative authority prevented Reul from disclosing all details, he confirmed that the blood-stained knife discovered in the city center was highly probable to be the murder weapon. The alleged video of the incident is now being scrutinized by his department's experts. It is believed to align with the Islamic State's propaganda strategy, as per the Interior Minister.

Reul emphasized the importance of continuing to address Islamism seriously. Currently, there are 185 Islamist suspects in North Rhine-Westphalia that the security authorities are monitoring. "The Solingen perpetrator was not among these individuals," Reul affirmed. The man had never had any run-ins with the police, nor was he connected to state security offenses. "No one had him on their radar."

"Bans wouldn't have prevented the attack"

Reul criticized the ongoing discussions around tightening gun control laws. He pointed out that the perpetrator used a knife commonly found in many households. "Carrying such a knife in public is already prohibited," the minister underscored. However, no restrictions would have prevented the attack.

"It's human beings who commit crimes, not weapons," Reul emphasized. If someone intent on causing harm ignores regulations, there's little benefit in focusing on weapons bans. What's crucial is a comprehensive, thoughtful debate on the tools required by the security forces. In the Solingen case, an individual with a knife left three dead and injured eight more during a city festival on Friday evening. The main suspect is the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., who is currently in custody in Düsseldorf.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating him for several charges, including murder, and suspected membership in the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). IS claimed responsibility for the act and disseminated a video featuring a masked man, who they claim is the perpetrator. The suspect should have been deported to Bulgaria last year, but that attempt was unsuccessful.

