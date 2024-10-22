The Individual Responsible for Preparing Emperor Francis' Soup: Casper

Uli Stein, the legendary HSV goalkeeper, turns 70 this week. Known for his on-field talent and off-field controversies, Stein has never shied away from making waves. Despite a few missteps, he stands by his actions and holds no regrets. He'll be celebrating his birthday in a private family gathering.

Stein's love for football is as strong as ever. He's not shy about expressing his opinions, often catching his beloved HSV in his crossfire. His passion for sports is infectious; he recently donned the gloves for a charity match in Lippstadt, Westphalia.

Born and bred in Hamburg, Stein's prowess on the pitch was unquestionable. From 1980 to 1987, he played for HSV, and in the 1994/95 season, hehelped the club reclaim its former glory. Stein's trophy cabinet includes the European Cup (1983), two German championships (1982 and 1983), and the DFB-Pokal (1987). Today, these achievements serve as the ultimate dream for HSV fans.

The Suppenkasper affair

Stein's rebellious streak sometimes led to unwanted attention. The "Suppenkasper affair" at the 1986 World Cup remains a controversial topic. Stein, in excellent form, was overlooked for the starting goalkeeper position in favor of Toni Schumacher. His frustration boiled over, and in a circle of colleagues, he mockingly referred to team manager Franz Beckenbauer as "Suppenkasper," a term derived from a Kaiser advertisement.

This remark reached the DFB's top brass due to a teammate's leak. DFB President Hermann Neuberger, on Beckenbauer's recommendation, sent Stein packing from the World Cup. His international career would never regain its former glory. A 1990 World Cup comeback attempt, proposed by Beckenbauer, was vetoed by the DFB elite.

The Supercup showdown

Stein made headlines again with his punch against Jürgen "Kobra" Wegmann during the 1987 Supercup final. After Wegmann had bested him twice, Stein retaliated by knocking him out in the heat of the moment, resulting in a red card. This incident marked the beginning of the end for Stein's first stint at HSV.

Spanning a remarkable 29-year career, Stein played 512 Bundesliga games for HSV, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Arminia Bielefeld. At age 42, he played his final first-division game, securing him the title of the second-oldest Bundesliga player after Klaus Fichtel.

After retirement, Stein worked as a goalkeeper coach for Nigeria and Azerbaijan under head coach Berti Vogts. His lack of success in securing a position in the Bundesliga led him to lament, "Clubs don't appreciate individuals with their own opinions." He believes real men are a rarity in today's football industry.

Despite his turbulent career, Stein's love for HSV never waned. In a 2018 DFB Charity Match, he donned the gloves once again, representing HSV, showing his unwavering support for his former club.

