Despite making it to the second attempt, Eric Stehfest (35) failed to become the Dschungelking in "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" (latest episode). He was ousted on day 14, first via RTL+ and later on RTL linear television. This time, he showed more diplomacy and ambition than in his first visit to the camp two years ago, earning the most stars in the Dschungeltests and being hailed as a strong contender. His dismay was evident during his exit, but he now has a changed perspective towards his former teammates, praising them in an interview with spot on news.

Have you come to terms with your elimination from the jungle yet?

Eric Stehfest: Yes, completely. I'm floating on cloud nine, enjoying the view.

But wasn't it surprising that it was the others who voted you out?

Stehfest: I was taken aback when I noticed some individuals discussing the nomination between the announcement and the voting. If it's stated that no one needs to leave if no one chooses someone, and only the real legends make it to the finale, why nominate someone? I was too afraid to engage in conversation because it's a sensitive topic. To make such a big and risky decision, you need to be strong and stay true to yourself. You shouldn't exchange fears and make plans, which ultimately sabotages the entire process.

Would you have considered nominating someone yourself?

Stehfest: Not at all. Especially since everyone had the chance to continue. That was the whole point.

What do you think of your earlier statement labeling those who voted you out as 'rats'?

Stehfest: I wouldn't sign off on that now that I've had time to reflect. I also had some wonderful moments with Elena and Danni, which weren't shown on television. I learned to appreciate them during these moments, which was nice. I could see that their fear of wasting time in the jungle camp even if they had no chance of winning was what triggered their anger and rejection. That way, it was easier to eliminate someone you might even like a little bit.

Have you seen Gigi Birofio since your departure, as announced?

Stehfest: We haven't met, but you can see from Gigi's Instagram that he's very busy (laughs). However, we've been in touch through messages, and he still has a soft spot for me. And of course, I return his affection.

You chose Elena and Georgina for the trial. They assumed it was due to their lavish lifestyle.

Stehfest: Regarding their lavish lifestyle: I'm just not accustomed to it. Many conversations revolved around their properties, vacations, and champagne. If I indulge in luxury, I prefer to keep it low-key - that's my style. It was sometimes challenging for me because I couldn't contribute to their conversations. My past few years have been quite demanding with two children.

Was this your main reason for nominating them?

Stehfest: Both Elena and Danni had told me numerous times that they wanted to see me in the final or looked forward to a strong final. I thought, "Maybe they're scared of men and not as strong as they claim to be when they're up against a woman." I knew that Georgina is a true powerhouse. She doesn't just talk the talk, she walks the walk. I thought, "Okay, Elena, see if you can measure up against the strongest woman." This turned out to be the strongest duel we could have had.

During the show, it was apparent that you were focusing on self-control. How did you prepare for the jungle camp in this regard?

Stehfest: I don't think I needed to prepare for self-control. I've had my ADHD diagnosis for six months and am on medication for it. It has significantly changed my life. People might think I'm just an overactive child who doesn't listen, but that's not the case. It's challenging to stay focused and interact with others. In the show, you could see that I was very composed on the inside, which I'm proud of. It's now evident that self-control was the key to my successful jungle campaign.

Would you say you were more yourself during your second jungle visit?

Stehfest: I was still me before. People saw the struggles I faced with my ADHD and dealing with it, but that was still me and honest. That's why the exam refusal incident happened. But now, people have seen the difference and I'm now living proof on TV that ADHD should be taken seriously.

If you interpret 'greatest' literally, then it undoubtedly was devouring the brain. It was just so colossal and implausible - no other individual on earth would have consumed it within that timeframe. It was as large as a Big Mac, which at least has a pleasant flavor, but even that's challenging to finish in a minute. The most formidable challenge in a metaphorical sense... You can visualize the mind of an ADHD person similar to a jungle camp: numerous voices, clashing against each other, back and forth, friendship one moment and hostility the next - nothing remains constant. It's challenging to trust anyone. And that's what I faced continuously, while still maintaining my authenticity. That was the most formidable challenge.

Leaving the camp with the statement, "I was just Stehfest.", your surname serves as a life creed for you, in what way?

Stehfest: The potential for interpretation is endless. Before you can establish a strong footing in life, you must endure numerous falls, and I have. However, now I stand firm, steadfast in my affection for myself and my partner. This is what defines me. The surname is the code.

