- The individual has been removed from the production.

"The widely-acclaimed reality TV show 'Battle of the Reality Stars' is undergoing a major transformation. As disclosed by RTLzwei and the show's former host Cathy Hummels (36), the series will proceed sans the influencer for its sixth upcoming season. 'It's high time for honesty: I'm bidding farewell to 'Battle of the Reality Stars'!'," Hummels posted on Instagram on September 4th.

RTLzwei acknowledges the split 'amicably'

The network has also chimed in on the matter. "RTLzwei is considering a revamp of its popular show 'Battle of the Reality Stars' format after its fifth successful season. Concurrently, Cathy Hummels yearns for more focus on her personal life. As a result, the successful host, social media sensation, and entrepreneur is relinquishing 'Battle of the Reality Stars' under harmonious conditions with RTLzwei," the network stated in an official press release.**

Cathy Hummels clarifies her exit from 'Battle of the Reality Stars'

Hummels has been hosting the show, which was taped in Thailand, since its inaugural season in the summer of 2020. Hummels attributed her exit to her son Ludwig's enrollment in school, making it harder for him to accompany her on her travels. "Now that he's in elementary school, it's not as simple for him to tag along. He was with me every year in Thailand, except once due to Corona, which nearly left me heartbroken. With his first real school year commencing, I want to be a supportive mom, lend a hand with homework, shield him through tests, simply be there for him," Hummels shared, also thanking the show for 'five great years'.**

Cathy Hummels announced her departure from 'Battle of the Reality Stars' in a September 4th Instagram post, citing her son's school enrollment as the reason.RTLzwei praised Hummels for her leave from the show, stating that she is relinquishing her position amicably to focus on her personal life.

Read also: