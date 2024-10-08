Skip to content
The increase in vehicle population in Germany occurs.

Germany's vehicle ownership per person has seen a slight bump up. As per data from the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, we started this year with 580 vehicles for every 1000 individuals, a rise from the 578 counted in the previous year. Simultaneously, the nationwide vehicle tally hit an all-time high of 49.1 million cars.

The country's statistical body highlights significant disparities in vehicle-to-population ratios among the federal states. Leading the pack is Saarland with 655 vehicles, closely followed by Rhineland-Palatinate (630 vehicles) and Bavaria (623 vehicles). Bringing up the rear are Berlin (329 vehicles), Hamburg (426), and Bremen (435), due to their strong public transportation systems. Among federal states, Saxony holds the lowest ratio with 534 vehicles.

In stark contrast, only Berlin saw a decrease in vehicle density over the past ten years, as it had 337 vehicles in 2014.

By January 1, we saw a record 49.1 million registered vehicles, marking a considerable increase. More notably, electric vehicles accounted for 2.9% of the total, a noteworthy climb from the 2.1% recorded in the previous year.**

The increase in registered vehicles in Germany has led to a higher usage of other vehicles on the roads. Despite having a lower vehicle-to-population ratio, Berlin still has a significant number of other licensed vehicles, amounting to 329 per 1000 individuals.

