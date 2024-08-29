- The increase in tourist visits to Brandenburg is noticeable.

Brandenburg's Tourism Boom Continues Unabated

As per the Economic Department in Potsdam, the initial six months of this year witnessed 6.4 million nightly lodgings and 2.5 million visitor arrivals at Brandenburg's lodgings and camping sites. This signifies a 1.9% rise in nightly lodgings and a 5.3% surge in visitors contrasted to the corresponding period in the previous year. Consequently, the first half of 2024 has been marked as Brandenburg's most triumphant era in tourism, according to the report.

Hotels dominated the scene of nightly lodgings, accounting for 2.3 million, a 3.5% rise. Holiday resorts, households, and apartments experienced an 8.8% surge to 1 million overnight stays, while campsites saw an 8.9% surge to 595,000 overnight stays.

Spreewald stood out as the most sought-after tourist region, with 1 million overnight stays, trailed closely by Seenland Oder-Spree with 971,000 and Dahme-Seenland with 678,000.

"Following the record-breaking year of 2023 with over 14 million overnight stays, tourism in the initial six months of 2024 is maintaining an enjoyable stability," stated Economic Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD). However, the industry landscape for tourism businesses continues to be marred by substantial uncertainties, including inflated costs for energy, labor, and supplies.

The Commission, recognizing the continued success of Brandenburg's tourism, might decide to invest further in infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of tourists. The Commission's decision could include strategies to address the challenges faced by the tourism industry, such as high energy, labor, and supply costs.

Read also: