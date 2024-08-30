- The Imperial figure is offering the Japanese Yokota, belonging to KAA Ghent.

Right before the closing transfer window, 1. FC Kaiserslautern has boosted its squad for the ongoing 2. German League campaign. The Palatinates have secured a loan agreement with Belgian elite club KAA Gent for Japanese attacker Daisuke Yokota.

At 24 years old, Yokota has previous experience playing in Poland for Gornik Zabrze and in Latvia for Valmieras FK. According to FCK's managing director Thomas Hengen, "Daisuke is a dynamic attacker who plays comfortably on either wing."

