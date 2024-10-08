The impending world record-holder in terms of player costs is grappling with significant distress.

Following the financial setback, Leon Draisaitl is determined to clinch the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers, a goal he believes will put an end to his most significant professional letdown. The NHL star admits that the sting of their previous championship series elimination hasn't entirely subsided, as he shared with the Sports Information Service. 106 days post their devastating exit in the NHL final's seventh game, the 28-year-old is relentless in pursuing the trophy.

Draisaitl's mission remains clear: he aims to shine as a champion with the team that once nurtured Wayne Gretzky's talent – not someplace else. His commitment to the Oilers was evident when he opted for an eight-year contract worth $112 million instead of testing the open market. "We've been close three times in a row, but always fell short," Draisaitl, a native of Cologne, expressed, anticipating the Oilers' season opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

A Lifetime of Regret

Draisaitl believes that holding the misshapen silver trophy will bring closure to his deepest sports-related sorrow. "You can then maybe find peace. But until then, it will haunt you, perhaps forever," he expressed.

After enduring an emotional roller coaster with a dismal start, a pair of lengthy winning streaks, intriguing playoffs, a remarkable series comeback, and a heartbreaking final knockout, Draisaitl did his best to distance himself from the disappointment. His July included proposing to his girlfriend Celeste Desjardins on a secluded cove in Mallorca. He also attended Connor McDavid's wedding on a private Ontario island, and in August, he served as a groomsman for his sister Kim's matrimony to hockey national team player Niklas Wellen in Krefeld. "I kept myself busy that summer," he chuckled.

"Hockey's Epicenter is Canada"

Before returning to the ice, Draisaitl agreed upon a long-term extension with the Oilers, ensuring his presence until 2033. "This city loves and lives hockey," he said. The idea of trading the pressures of Canada, who have been yearning for a Stanley Cup victory since 1990, for the comforts of warmer weather and luxuries in Florida, home to the champion Panthers, never appealed to him. "Living in a city like Miami, Florida, with its beautiful beaches and lavish lifestyle might sound ideal, but for me, Canada is the epicenter of hockey, and you can feel the passion of its people."

As a superstar, admired and sought after everywhere, Draisaitl has learned to manage life in the spotlight, despite his desire for privacy. "I understand how to handle it well," he admitted, despite his dislike for the limelight and the media excitement surrounding him. Beginning Wednesday, the eyes of hockey fans will be trained on him once again.

Draisaitl's determination to win the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers is heavily influenced by his love for sports and the desire to erase his past professional letdowns in the sport. After enduring a heartbreaking final knockout, Draisaitl found solace in participating in various activities during the summer, such as proposing to his girlfriend and attending weddings, but the longing to hold the Stanley Cup trophy persisted.

