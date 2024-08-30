- The impending celebration of matrimony spans across three days.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway (52) and her forthcoming spouse Durek Verrett (49) initiated their three-day nuptial festivities. On August 30th, they organized a commencing soiree at Hotel 1904 in Ålesund for their select circle of friends and kin.

Event described as "sexy and trendy"

As reported by "Hello!" magazine, which is documenting the wedding, the evening's theme was "sexy and trendy". Images and videos suggest attendees, mainly Norwegian and American, wore lively and vivid attires. The couple donned a pink and white striped ensemble from Norwegian label Hést, a brand Martha Louise helped establish. The bride's sister-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51), was allegedly spotted near the party's commencement in a denim ensemble and a mask, according to "Dagbladet".

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett are scheduled to declare their vows on August 31st in neighboring Geiranger in the presence of around 350 attendees. Prior to the ceremony, wedding guests, including Martha's children Maud (20), Leah (18), and Emma (15), will embark on a vessel journey across the Geirangerfjord en route to the wedding venue. On the previous evening, a party with a Latin American theme is set to ensue. King Harald V. (87) and Queen Sonja (87), Martha's parents, are not attending the opening celebrities but are anticipated to be present at the wedding on August 31st.

Martha Louise's second marriage

This is the second matrimonial alliance for the elder sister of Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon (51). She was previously married to author Ari Behn (1972-2019) from 2002 to 2017, with whom she has three daughters. Since 2018, she has been romantically linked to American Durek Verrett, who operates as a shaman. The duo got engaged in 2022.

In November 2022, Martha Louise revealed that she would no longer be fulfilling her duties for the Norwegian royal household. King Harald granted her permission to retain her princess title. The palace stated that Martha Louise and Durek Verrett aim to more readily separate their commercial undertakings from their role at the palace as the rationale for her resignation.

