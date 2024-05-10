The imminent surge in unionization efforts will target Apple.

Workers at an Apple store in Towson, Maryland, made history in June 2022 when they voted to form the first union at one of the technology giant's sleek US stores. Since then, these employees outside Baltimore have been in contract negotiations with Apple management. Now, they are contemplating a strike.

These workers claim that management has not met their core demands, and they are holding a strike authorization vote on Saturday, one of the strongest labor actions taken against the tech giant. Moreover, the labor unrest isn't limited to Maryland—employees in New Jersey are also holding a union election this weekend. Additionally, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has upheld a decision accusing Apple of union-busting tactics in New York City. Apple currently has unfair labor practice complaints against it in front of labor judges.

The labor strife that has affected Apple retail stores is reminiscent of the mass organizing that started at other influential companies in the United States, such as Starbucks and Amazon. As Apple expanded to become the world's first $3 trillion company, the growing labor market post-Covid-19 pandemic exposed the working conditions and inequalities faced by frontline workers in places like stores and warehouses.

"It speaks to a growing frustration among workers and also a contagion in labor activity, which is when one group of workers stands up and inspires others," said Kate Bronfenbrenner, the Director of Labor Education Research at Cornell's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

So far, two Apple store locations—Towson, Maryland, and Oklahoma City—have voted to unionize. The union vote in New Jersey this weekend, along with other efforts across the country, could potentially be just the beginning.

Apple's high profile, coupled with its widespread influence, makes these ongoing labor issues even more significant.

"This whole segment of the economy that didn't have a lot of activity, suddenly has activity. The Apple workers possibly going on strike will be a spark for other workers," Bronfenbrenner said.

An Apple spokesperson responded to CNN with the following statement: "At Apple, we work hard to provide an exceptional experience for our retail team members and empower them to deliver exceptional service for our customers. We deeply value our team members and are proud to offer them attractive industry-leading compensation and exceptional benefits. As always, we will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith."

Strike Considerations

The Maryland workers are thinking about going on strike because, after more than a year of negotiations, management has failed to find solutions to central issues such as work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices, and wages that don't reflect the cost of living in the area.

A strike sanction vote does not signify that the store will immediately strike. Instead, it's the first step in a longer process that ultimately ends with a final strike authorization vote.

The workers at the Maryland Apple store are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM COTE).

"This strike sanction vote sends a strong message that the workers want Apple to address the need for a fair and respectful work environment for all its employees," IAM District 4 Directing Business Representative Jay Wadleigh said in a statement.

The Maryland store also has an ongoing complaint filed against Apple. It accuses the company of providing improved health and education benefits to non-union employees while withholding these enhancements from unionized ones.

Bronfenbrenner explained that a major motivation behind organizing is the substantial gap between the astronomical profits of America's largest companies—like Apple, Amazon, and Google—and the wages and benefits provided to retail store or warehouse workers.

"There's a lot of anger. And the corporations like Apple have made massive profits while the workers feel like their wages have been stagnant," said Bronfenbrenner.

Union Drives Across the Country

Apple, like other major companies, is cracking down on union activities, as evidenced by the NLRB's recent ruling that the company went too far in trying to suppress a union drive in New York City.

The NLRB determined that Apple unlawfully interrogated employees about union support and confiscated and prohibited union flyers while permitting non-union materials at the World Trade Center location in 2022.

The NLRB upheld the decision of the US Labor Board judge from last year, which was the first time a labor judge ruled against Apple. This verdict is a victory for labor organizers.

However, in New Jersey, a union election for employees in Short Hills, a suburb of New York City, is taking place. Additionally, there are other unfair labor practice complaints against Apple pending before labor judges. Similar to New York City, workers in Atlanta filed a complaint in 2022 accusing the company of illegally questioning employees about union support and attempting to dissuade them from joining one.

The labor action is also occurring beyond Apple's retail stores. In its Cupertino, California, headquarters, a decision is pending for a complaint that alleges Apple illegally fired, disciplined, threatened, and interrogated an employee for "engaging in protected concerted activity."

The labor unrest within Apple's retail stores reflects a broader trend of dissatisfaction among workers, particularly at prominent companies like Apple, Amazon, and Google. According to Bronfenbrenner, this workers' anger is a result of the immense profits these corporations have amassed while stagnating wages for their employees, especially those in customer-facing roles or warehouses.

Apple responded to the ongoing complaints by stating, "We firmly reject these allegations and can't wait to present the complete story to the NLRB." [CNN's Catherine Thorbecke joined in on the reporting.]

