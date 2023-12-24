The ice princess melts all hearts

Colorful plush, green rubble, horse hair without end and snow-white winter magic: After a weeks-long game of hide-and-seek, "The Masked Singer" organizers invite you to the grand finale. In the end, the best voice wins.

For weeks, TV Germany once again marveled at impressive costume work and (sometimes) borderline singing voices. Now the "The Masked Singer" guessing team led by chatterbox Ruth Moschner can finally choose the winner of the season. This time, "Die Höhle der Löwen" icon Judith Williams will also be behind the discussion counter. The entrepreneur not only brings her infectious good humor, but also her experience - after all, she was already on the panel at the end of the last fall season.

Even more important than the analyzing show professionals are, of course, the celebrities hiding behind the format masks. The Ice Princess, the Troll, the Mustang and the Lulatsch are still in the thick of the race for the top spot on the podium. The latter gets off to a flying start. As a colorful plush giant with a penchant for lively disco sounds ("Celebration"), the Lulatsch particularly inspires "Lioness" Judith Williams: "I was already shockingly in love with the very first Lulatsch performance!", pines the American-born singer, who presents herself in a golden leather robe behind the podium.

"I'm your fan!"

Chief rate fox Ruth Moschner, who surprises with smurf-blue hair, and the two gentlemen present, Rick Kavanian and Matthias Opdenhövel, who have their smartest suits with them, also attract attention. But of course the ladies and gentlemen don't stand a chance against what's happening on stage. Just take the ice princess, who struts across the stage in her snow-white glow like a fairy tale and sings her way into the heart of comedian Rick Kavanian ("I'm your fan!") with a lot of emotion ("Hero").

The troll and the mustang are also visually impressive. Musically, however, there are a few flaws here - and so it's not entirely unexpected that the green creature with the slurping crotch is hit by the first decision. The unmasking follows before the commercial break. Mia singer Mieze Katz is hiding under the mask of the stony mythical creature, but she takes her elimination in her stride: "I'm still so happy, I could almost start crying," sobs the 44-year-old singer.

Hendrik Duryn is in the Mustang costume

There were only three hidden celebrities left to guess. Ruth, Judith and Rick make every effort and go through just about every conceivable and far-fetched possibility. But no one behind the guessing desk is really convinced or sure - not even after the second round (all candidates performed a duet song with last year's winner Luca Hänni) when the Mustang has to give in. None of the guessing team had the actor Hendrik Duryn, who was warbling under his black mane, on their radar.

In the grand finale, the lulatsch and the ice princess face each other. Once again, the cuddly plush creature and the gallant frost diva give it their all. While the Lulatsch belts out "Se Bastasse Una Canzone" by Eros Ramazzotti into the microphone, the Ice Princess performs the pop song "Euphoria" by Loreen. Then the moment of the final decision finally arrives. Who is hiding behind the two masks? And who will take the winner's trophy?

In the end, the best voice wins the competition. The ice princess can celebrate. The lively Lulatsch is left with second place on the podium. The question remains: who is who? And lo and behold: the guessing team was actually right about Lulatsch. Behind the mask of the fluffy giant is actor Pasquale Aleardi. That leaves the winner from the Ice Age. And here, too, the guessing team had a good nose. Behind the mask of the ice princess is the face of Jennifer Rostock front woman Jennifer Weist. Congratulations and we are already looking forward to the next costume party in late fall 2024.

