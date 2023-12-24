"The Masked Singer" - The ice princess has won

On Saturday evening, presenter Matthias Opdenhövel (53) announced the winner of the current "Masked Singer" season: it's the ice princess, "she made all our hearts melt", according to an Instagram post from the ProSieben show. And she finally showed her face for the first time: Jennifer Weist (37), known as the front woman of the band Jennifer Rostock, wins the 9th season of the costume show.

Fans had already speculated in advance that the German rock musician could be behind the mask of the Ice Queen. Sarah Connor (43) and Helene Fischer (39) were also suspected to be the ice princess in the JoynMe app, which the public can use to guess and vote for the candidates each week. With the songs "Hero" by Maria Carey (54), "Underneath the Tree" by Kelly Clarkson (41) and "Euphoria" by Loreen (40), Weist sang her way into the hearts of the viewers.

Also present at the award ceremony: singer-songwriter Luca Hänni (29), who won the previous season as Schuhschnabel. He presented the Ice Princess with the winner's trophy and performed "With or Without You" by U2 on stage.

The three masks were unveiled in the final

Four masks were on stage in the final: in addition to the Ice Queen, the Lulatsch, the Mustang and the Troll. To open the show, they performed the Christmas classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey together. This was followed by the individual performances and, after the first round, the unveiling of the troll - which Mieze Katz (44), the lead singer of the Berlin band Mia, had impersonated on TV over the past few weeks.

In the second round, shoebill Luca Hänni supported the candidates in their performance. "Tatort" actor Hendrik Duryn (56) had to take off his Mustang mask. When the ice queen was finally announced as the winner of the show, the lulatsch also appeared without his mask for the first time: and Swiss film actor Pasquale Aleardi (52) beamed for the cameras. Jennifer Weist was delighted to take first place. She conquered the German charts with her band at the end of the 2000s and is known for songs such as "Du willst mir an die Wäsche" and "Kopf oder Zahl".

Source: www.stern.de