The hotel makes an emergency call preceding Liam Payne's demise.

The exact details surrounding Liam Payne's demise are still shrouded in mystery. The renowned One Direction member met an unfortunate end when he plummeted from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel on a Wednesday. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, they were unable to revive the 31-year-old music sensation.

A widely shared clip of the hotel receptionist's call to emergency services paints a chilling picture of Payne's last hours. In the recording, a man named Esteban requests an immediate ambulance: "We've got a guest who's under the influence of drugs and alcohol. And if they're conscious, they're destroying everything in their room. Send someone, please!"

Esteban contacts emergency services again due to a dropped connection, reiterating the urgency of the situation: "I'm not sure if the guest's life is in danger." He also mentions the existence of a balcony in the room, causing concern: "And we're a bit worried that they might do something that puts their life at risk."

"Just Send the Ambulance"

The emergency hotline operator agrees to dispatch the medical team. There's a brief conversation about involving the police, but Esteban insists: "Just send the ambulance." Corroborating reports suggest that hotel staff heard a loud impact sound in the courtyard shortly after. Paramedics, who arrived approximately seven minutes later, allegedly witnessed Payne's fall. His lifeless body was discovered around 5 p.m. local time.

Alberto Crescenti, head of Argentina's state emergency medical system, shared with TV station "Todo Noticias" that Payne "fell around 13 to 14 meters and died instantly": "We arrived in time to attempt to resuscitate him, but there was nothing we could do."

Damaged Television and Suspected Drug Paraphernalia in Hotel Room

According to "Daily Mail," Payne had exhibited erratic behavior in the hotel lobby prior to this incident, even allegedly smashing his laptop. Argentine media outlets report that he had to be physically assisted to his room.

Unconfirmed photos purportedly taken in Payne's hotel room show a smashed television. A powdery substance is spread across the table, along with crumpled aluminum foil and various utensils that could potentially be used for drug consumption.

In recent years, Payne has openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism and the challenges of celebrity life.

The tragic incident at the hotel led to a significant disruption in the entertainment schedule. Despite the damage to the television and suspicious drug paraphernalia found in Liam Payne's room, the true cause of his demise remains a topic of speculation and concern within the entertainment industry.

Read also: