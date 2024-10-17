Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsThe entertainment

The hotel makes an emergency call preceding Liam Payne's demise.

Driven by the impact of narcotics

 and  Grigoriy Williams
2 min read
Liam Payne meets an unfortunate demise at the age of 31, falling from a hotel balcony.
Liam Payne meets an unfortunate demise at the age of 31, falling from a hotel balcony.

The hotel makes an emergency call preceding Liam Payne's demise.

The exact details surrounding Liam Payne's demise are still shrouded in mystery. The renowned One Direction member met an unfortunate end when he plummeted from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel on a Wednesday. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, they were unable to revive the 31-year-old music sensation.

A widely shared clip of the hotel receptionist's call to emergency services paints a chilling picture of Payne's last hours. In the recording, a man named Esteban requests an immediate ambulance: "We've got a guest who's under the influence of drugs and alcohol. And if they're conscious, they're destroying everything in their room. Send someone, please!"

Esteban contacts emergency services again due to a dropped connection, reiterating the urgency of the situation: "I'm not sure if the guest's life is in danger." He also mentions the existence of a balcony in the room, causing concern: "And we're a bit worried that they might do something that puts their life at risk."

"Just Send the Ambulance"

The emergency hotline operator agrees to dispatch the medical team. There's a brief conversation about involving the police, but Esteban insists: "Just send the ambulance." Corroborating reports suggest that hotel staff heard a loud impact sound in the courtyard shortly after. Paramedics, who arrived approximately seven minutes later, allegedly witnessed Payne's fall. His lifeless body was discovered around 5 p.m. local time.

Alberto Crescenti, head of Argentina's state emergency medical system, shared with TV station "Todo Noticias" that Payne "fell around 13 to 14 meters and died instantly": "We arrived in time to attempt to resuscitate him, but there was nothing we could do."

Damaged Television and Suspected Drug Paraphernalia in Hotel Room

According to "Daily Mail," Payne had exhibited erratic behavior in the hotel lobby prior to this incident, even allegedly smashing his laptop. Argentine media outlets report that he had to be physically assisted to his room.

Unconfirmed photos purportedly taken in Payne's hotel room show a smashed television. A powdery substance is spread across the table, along with crumpled aluminum foil and various utensils that could potentially be used for drug consumption.

In recent years, Payne has openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism and the challenges of celebrity life.

The tragic incident at the hotel led to a significant disruption in the entertainment schedule. Despite the damage to the television and suspicious drug paraphernalia found in Liam Payne's room, the true cause of his demise remains a topic of speculation and concern within the entertainment industry.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In reminiscing, it was truly the era: Nicole's year, specifically 1982.
Society

Nicole is managing the ESC situation.

Nicole is managing the ESC situation. In 1982, it took just a bar stool, a white guitar, and a woman named Nicole in a high-necked black dress to clinch the "Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson". Her winning song, "A Little Peace", was a soothing ballad,

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Maintains Swimming Skills in Navigating Challenges: Prince Harry.
Society

prince Harry engages with the Surfing Enthusiast

prince Harry engages with the Surfing Enthusiast It appears that Prince Harry has been hiding a secret skill since relocating to California in 2020. Evidence of this skill emerged in a video clip posted on Instagram, showcasing the royal figure on a surfboard. Expert opinions support the notion that his

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public