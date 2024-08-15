- The host has a live TV panic attack and is experiencing a lot of empathy

In the middle of the announcement, that it will rain in the Australian state of Queensland today, Nate Byrne has to pause. "I have to stop for a moment," says the weather presenter of ABC Australia. "Some of you may know that I sometimes have panic attacks. That's happening right now. Lisa, can I hand over to you?"

A panic attack live on Australian breakfast television – an unlucky time. But the colleagues in the studio handle the situation not only professionally but also empathetically. "Of course, you can," answers presenter Lisa Millar. She thanks him and refers to an article by Byrne, where he openly writes about his panic attacks, which he has been suffering from for some time.

"Panic attacks changed my perspective on mental health"

The symptoms of a panic attack are individual and can resemble those of a heart attack. These include rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, sweating, trembling, or a feeling of tightness in the chest. Psychological symptoms such as rumination, derealization, or anxiety states also occur.

Fear is a useful reaction of the body to immediate danger. "In anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, these physical reactions also occur when there is no real danger," describes the health magazine of the AOK.

Nate Byrne also had his first panic attack on television. Afterwards, he wrote an article about this experience, after which he initially feared that he would have to give up his job as a weather presenter. But Byrne went into therapy, learned mechanisms to deal with panic in moments, such as distraction, breathing techniques, or leaving the situation.

Through his experiences, his view on mental health has changed, writes Byrne: "I knew that anxiety and depression are very real. But I had no idea how little control you sometimes have over your brain." The attacks are still visible with him today, but he speaks openly about them and receives a lot of positive feedback from his audience after this presentation.

That he sought treatment has positively changed his life, says Byrne: "I can live with the fear and overcome it. And I can continue to do what I love."

