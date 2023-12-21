Investigations in the Czech Republic - The horror of Prague only lasted a few minutes - in the end 14 people are dead

In the worst gun attack in the Czech Republic for decades, a 24-year-old killed at least 14 people and injured numerous others at Prague's Charles University. The suspected perpetrator was found dead. There are no indications of a connection to international terrorism, announced Interior Minister Vit Rakusan on Thursday. According to the police, the man was already wanted before the shooting in Prague, as his father had been found dead. The crime caused international consternation.

"I can currently confirm 14 victims and 25 injured in this terrible crime," police chief Martin Vondrasek told journalists late in the evening. A large number of "ambulance units" had been sent to the scene of the crime, the Prague rescue service told X. There were also several seriously injured people.

Prague police searched for suspected shooter

The gun attack was carried out at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague. It is located in the historic city center near well-known tourist attractions such as the Charles Bridge, which was built in the 14th century.

According to police chief Vondrasek, officers began searching for the 24-year-old before the gun attack after the man's father was found dead in the village of Hostoun, west of Prague. The shooter had made his way to the Czech capital and said he wanted to kill himself, Vondrasek continued. Officers had previously suspected that the gunman had killed his father.

Police searched the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy, where the shooter was expected to give a lecture. However, he went to another building of the faculty nearby and was not found in time. The first information about shots fired was received at around 3 p.m., and the rapid reaction force was on the scene within twelve minutes.

Shortly afterwards, there was information about the motionless body of the shooter. According to unconfirmed information, he had killed himself. Referring to an investigation in online networks, police chief Vondrasek said that the perpetrator had been inspired by a "similar case" in Russia this fall. The officer did not provide any further details. There are currently no indications of any further imminent danger.

According to Vondrasek, the dead had not yet been identified late on Thursday evening, as pyrotechnicians were working in the building. According to him, no officers were injured during the operation.

Sympathy after act of violence in the Czech Republic

The police evacuated the building and used a concert hall on the other side of the street as a temporary refuge for the evacuees.

The Czech Republic's worst gun attack since the break-up of Czechoslovakia in 1993 caused consternation around the world. Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his "shock" at the attack. He expressed his "deep regret and sincere condolences" to the families of the victims at X.

EU Commission President Ursula declared at X that she was "shocked by the senseless violence that has claimed several lives in Prague today". She also expressed her condolences.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz told X that he was "deeply shocked" by the "terrible news from Prague".

"The attack in the middle of Prague strikes at the heart of Europe. We are in mourning", declared Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on X. "The news of the terrible act with several deaths at the University of Prague shakes us to the core", stated Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). She expressed her sympathy to her colleague Rakusan and offered her support.

The White House condemned the "senseless" violence. French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed their "shock" and "solidarity". Borne said she had spoken to Pavel about the attack - the Czech president ended a visit to France on Thursday.

Source: www.stern.de