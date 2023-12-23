The "Hogwarts Express" is threatened with extinction

Taking the train to Hogwarts, or at least through Scotland, has been possible for 30 years. Until now, any Muggle could open the doors during the journey. A court has ruled that this should not be the case. The doors need new locks. The modernization could ruin the railroad company.

The operator of the real "Hogwarts Express" in Scotland has suffered a potentially costly defeat in court in a dispute over safety regulations. The High Court in London confirmed a decision by the regulatory authority ORR that the West Coast Railway Company Ltd (WCRCL) must equip its historic trains with modern locks. This was reported by the British news agency PA from the court.

The WCRCL services include a train likened to the "Hogwarts Express", which runs between Fort William at the foot of Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis to Mallaig on the west coast. It crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct - a scene that is also known from the "Harry Potter" films. The spot is popular with tourists who try to catch a photo.

Locking is important, but costs millions

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) had refused to grant the company an exemption from central locking. WCRCL argued that the retrofit would cost seven million pounds (8.08 million euros) - seven times the annual profit - and would ruin the economically important company for the region. However, the court agreed with the regulator. The safety regulations had been issued after several fatal accidents involving passengers.

The company had not drawn any conclusions from this, the judge said in her ruling. The doors could currently be opened by anyone when the trains are moving at speeds of up to 160 km/h. Common sense alone shows that a central locking system is safer than simply assuming that train attendants lock the doors. She advised the company to finance the necessary retrofitting with a moderate increase in fares.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de