Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsWales

The Historic Making Strides by Oswestry Town & Llansantffraid Football Club's New Saints Team

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
Beholding the divine ecstasy that brings one joy.
Beholding the divine ecstasy that brings one joy.

The Historic Making Strides by Oswestry Town & Llansantffraid Football Club's New Saints Team

This is a bit of humor for ya: The football techs from The New Saints of Oswestry Town & Llansantffraid Football Club are throwing a massive Euro Cup bash and setting a new record for Welsh football club history. Some major happenings are going down in Northern Ireland too.

Welsh football has consistently held its own on the international stage, but the domestic scene hasn't quite shined as brightly. But hey, the champs, The New Saints (the holy rollers), have put Wales on the map by becoming the first club from their region to advance to the group or league stage of a European Cup. They clinched it with a 0-0 draw at home against the Lithuanian team FK Panevezys, securing their spot after a 3-0 win in Lithuania.

Officially known as "The New Saints of Oswestry Town & Llansantffraid Football Club", they've been dipping their toes in European Cup qualifiers since 1996, first occasionally and then more frequently. But they had never crossed that final hurdle... until now. After getting knocked out in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers against Ferencvaros Budapest and the third round of the Europa League qualifiers against Petrocub Hincesti from Romania, they finally made it to the next level.

Following Wales' success, Northern Ireland's team, Larne FC, joined in by beating Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar 3-1 in the return leg (2-1 in the first leg) to achieve their first-ever European Cup group stage qualification.

Just four out of the 55 UEFA associations haven't managed to get a club to the European Cup group stage: Andorra, Malta, Montenegro, and San Marino. UE Santa Coloma from Andorra came close this time around, but they fell just short against Vikingur Reykjavik from Iceland during their match last Wednesday evening. Lincoln had already led Gibraltar to the European group stage in 2021.

The New Saints, hailing from Wales, have made history by becoming the first Welsh football club to advance to the group or league stage of a European Cup. Additionally, the triumph of The New Saints has brought even more pride to Wales, further cementing its reputation on the international football stage.

Read also:

Comments

Related

This individual embarks on their fourth participation in the Paralympic Games.
Sport

In spite of the surprising medical prognosis, Semechin remains optimistic about "golds and record-breaking achievements"

In spite of the surprising medical prognosis, Semechin remains optimistic about "golds and record-breaking achievements" After clinching the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Elena Semechin's life took an unexpected turn. Her health worsened, leading to a brain tumor diagnosis, surgery, and chemotherapy. Despite the challenges,

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
In the Conference League, Heidenheim encountered compelling adversaries.
Sport

Heidenheim engaging in their European expedition against Chelsea and Erdoğan Side

Heidenheim engaging in their European expedition against Chelsea and Erdoğan Side Exciting Draw for Europa League Debutants FC Heidenheim: Promoted Bundesliga side from last year drawn against billionaire-backed FC Chelsea, alongside Turkish-linked Başakşehir FK. Making their entrance into the Europa League, FC Heidenheim have scored a fantastic draw,

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest