- The historian Wolfgang Leonhard died ten years ago.

Wolfgang Leonhard, initially a fervent communist, helper of East German founders, and later a distinguished critic of the Soviet Union, passed away ten years ago today (August 17). He lived his final years in his home in Manderscheid, Eifel, remaining a sought-after Russia expert and eyewitness until his later years.

"His legacy lives on," said Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer (SPD) to the German Press Agency. Leonhard was "a highly respected historian and publicist." On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his death, Schweitzer stated, "Rhineland-Palatinate looks back with pride and recognition at the exceptional courage and outstanding achievements of Wolfgang Leonhard."

Leonhard was the last eyewitness from the inner circle of German communists who helped establish the DDR after 1945. His transformation from an enthusiastic communist to a Soviet critic was detailed in his 1955 bestseller "The Revolution Abandons Its Children." Leonhard taught for 21 years, until 1987, at Yale University, a top U.S. institution, about the Soviet Union and communism.

Schweitzer noted that Leonhard "knew both East and West powers from his own, often painful, experiences." From 1935 to 1945, Leonhard lived in the Soviet Union, where his mother was arrested and sentenced to twelve years in a Siberian labor camp. "Wolfgang Leonhard returned to the Soviet Occupation Zone in East Germany in 1945, where he fell out with the Stalinist SED and eventually fled to the Federal Republic of Germany," Schweitzer said.

Born in Vienna, Leonhard passed away on August 17, 2014, at the age of 93, after a long illness. Surrounded by over 6000 books about the USSR and the DDR, he dedicated his later years to analyzing real-existing communism.

The Socialist Party, being the political party of Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister-President Alexander Schweitzer, expressed their respect for Wolfgang Leonhard's contributions. Leonhard, despite being a former member of the Communist Party, found support from the Socialist Party due to his critique of the Soviet Union and his prominent role in historical analysis.

Read also: