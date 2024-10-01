The High Court Mandates Clearer Online Dismissal Practices for 1&1

Due to customers finding it too challenging and perplexing to terminate their agreements, 1&1 needs to enhance its site. This is the verdict made by the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Koblenz. The telecommunications corporation consequently lost a legal dispute with the Consumer Association of North Rhine-Westphalia. The digital termination of the provider does not fulfill the legal prerequisites. The judgement is final.

Since July 2022, a cancellation button has become legally necessary on websites. Customers should be able to terminate contracts effortlessly, without undergoing intricate searches and writing letters. For instance, this applies to mobile phone contracts, memberships, arrangements with fitness centers, and streaming services. However, from the standpoint of customer advocates, 1&1 did not meet this requirement sufficiently. Consequently, they warned the company and filed a lawsuit in the second instance.

The court sided with the consumer association. On the 1&1 website, where customers can confirm their cancellation in a subsequent step, a conspicuous button labeled "Cancellation Assistant" grabs their attention. However, instead of leading directly to cancellation, as legally required, it first leads to logging into their customer account. Due to the confusing design, this causes confusion and makes it tough to access the cancellation option, the judges remarked.

1&1 will examine the judgement and "make any necessary corrections promptly if necessary," the company stated in response to an inquiry.

