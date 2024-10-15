The High Court maintains the Pennsylvania regulation that prohibits individuals below the age of 21 from carrying firearms.

The dispute revolved around a state regulation preventing individuals aged 18-20 from openly carrying firearms during emergency declarations. This regulation contradicted a ruling from a federal appeals court, which declared it infringed upon the Second Amendment rights.

The Supreme Court chose not to provide an explanation for their decision, nor were any opposing views recorded.

In line with 31 other states, Pennsylvania establishes 21 as the minimum age for certain gun privileges. During a state of emergency, including the one enforced during the Covid-19 outbreak, the state prohibited 18-20 year-olds from publicly carrying firearms.

Three private citizens aiming to carry weapons for self-defense, along with two gun rights advocacy groups, contested the regulation.

Referencing the Supreme Court's influential 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a divided three-judge appeals court panel concluded that the regulation was unconstitutional. As this landmark decision typically necessitates governments to refer to a contemporaneous legal precedent, the panel argued that no such precedent pertained to the Second Amendment's ratification.

The 2022 ruling generally demands governments to provide evidence of a corresponding historical law to overcome constitutional challenges. However, the 6-3 decision introduced ambiguity in lower courts regarding the exact historical correlation required.

Pennsylvania authorities argued that the lower federal court misinterpreted the Bruen decision. Several conservative justices released separate statements, emphasizing that the court's decision didn't touch upon the eligibility to possess a firearm or the criteria for purchasing one.

The ongoing debate in politics surrounds the constitutionality of the state regulation, with advocates arguing that it infringes on Second Amendment rights. Despite the ruling by a federal appeals court, Pennsylvania maintains its stance on the minimum age requirement for carrying firearms in emergencies.

Read also: