The High Court gives approval for Biden's EPA to impose climate regulations on power plants.

The superior court declined the urgent petition from over 20 Republican legal representatives and corporate bodies, requesting a momentary halt to the newly introduced Biden power plant guidelines while a lower court examination unfolds.

The EPA's novel rules mandate that current coal plants and forthcoming natural gas power plants reduce or capture 90% of their environmental pollution by 2032. These rules are projected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions from the industry by 75% compared to a 2005 peak.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch stated in a short declaration that the states and groups have "demonstrated a strong likelihood" of success in at least some of their objections. However, Kavanaugh noted, the absence of an immediate action requirement in the agency's rule made it unnecessary to decide in their favor at this time on the court's emergency schedule.

Justice Clarence Thomas advocated for the states and groups, while Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, recused himself.

The Supreme Court's judgements marked the latest series of unexpected victories for the EPA on the high court's emergency docket recently. Notably, earlier this month, the court upheld Biden administration guidelines limiting emissions of the warming gas methane and mercury, with no opposing voices recorded.

However, the emissions appeals, lodged back in July, caught the spotlight of environmental organizations.

Challengers argued in their Supreme Court submission that the EPA guidelines would be unnecessary for power plants and could potentially drive them to close. Furthermore, they pointed out that the EPA guidelines relied on inadequately proven technologies within unrealistic timeframes, practically forcing plants into retirement.

In a 2022 ruling, the Supreme Court limited the EPA's authority to control pollution from power plants but left the agency with some regulatory power. In devising the latest power plant guidelines, which took effect earlier this spring, the EPA aimed to remain within legal boundaries, anticipating potential legal disputes.

In an interview with CNN, EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated that his agency considered the 2022 ruling cautiously and designed its new rules to be distinct from the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which was nullified by the court.

“We're dealing with something entirely different that falls within the legal parameters,” Regan stated. “Considering a skeptical court, we took our time when we released this rule.”

Following the significant court challenge to the Obama-era guidelines, the new regulations give power generators the option to choose the best method to meet pollution requirements.

The Biden administration's proposal seeks to motivate utilities to install expensive carbon capture technology or incorporate clean hydrogen fuel in power plants to lower emissions. The guidelines are accompanied by generous tax incentives for carbon capture and hydrogen to help reduce costs. Nevertheless, Republican attorneys general and corporations continue to dispute the high expenses.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, one of the leading figures in the lawsuit, stated, "Our stance has not changed: this rule eliminates the states' crucial discretion while employing technologies that fail in real-world scenarios."

Additionally, the EPA announced in February that it would postpone the rulemaking process for carbon emissions from existing gas plants, initially slated to fall under the agency's proposal last year. A federal appeals court in Washington, DC, recently denied the states and groups' request to put the rule on hold.

The ongoing political discourse surrounding the Biden power plant guidelines has seen justices expressing their views, such as Justice Brett Kavanaugh stating a likelihood of success in some objections, albeit not requiring immediate action due to the absence of an action requirement in the agency's rule.

Given the Supreme Court's previous rulings, including the 2022 decision that limited the EPA's authority, the current political landscape in politics is crucial in shaping the implementation and challenges of the new power plant guidelines.

Read also: