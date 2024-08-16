The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The judicial body made its ruling in an unattributed decree, prompting a partial dissent from the court's liberal trio and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch.

The Supreme Court's ruling represents a setback for the Biden administration, which has faced a string of defeats as federal courts obstruct a policy aimed at safeguarding transgender students. The policy's main elements are currently inhibited in approximately half of the country.

The comprehensive regulation introduced in April expounded upon Title IX's prohibition against "sex" discrimination in educational institutions by including discriminations based on gender identity, sexual orientation, and "pregnancy or related conditions." Other sections tackled protections for pregnant and postpartum students, such as providing lactation spaces and prohibiting retaliation. Title IX, enacted in 1972, necessitates compliance by schools that receive federal aid.

For the time being, the Supreme Court's order maintains the entirety of the new regulation in a hold-up state for Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Idaho. In addition, the regulation is halted in 16 states due to other ongoing lawsuits.

This news is developing and will be updated.

The Biden administration's policy shift in politics, aimed at protecting transgender students, has faced opposition in the courts. The Supreme Court's decision to halt the implementation of the comprehensive regulation in several states is a significant political issue.

Read also: