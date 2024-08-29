- The herald from Hertha FC's coach signifies a decline in the team's caliber.

The Hertha coach, Cristian Fiel, isn't hiding his disappointment over the departure of two crucial players. "It's undeniable that we're losing two top-notch players. That's evident from a sporting standpoint. Yet, you gotta respect the club's judgements. I do," said the 44-year-old, ahead of his team's clash with 1. FC Kaiserslautern at the Betzenberg on Saturday (8:30 PM/Sport1 and Sky).

Recently, the club offloaded striker Haris Tabakovic to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and defender Marc Oliver Kempf to Como 1907/Italy. Both players had been yearning to depart.

Hertha is chasing promotion

This is just football, mentioned the coach about Kempf, who suddenly got a chance elsewhere. "I would've chosen differently as he's a valuable asset for us. But the call's been made. Now, he's in Italy and I wish him good luck," said the 44-year-old.

Financially strapped Hertha needs to cash in on transfers. However, promotion is the aim this season. "We'll strive to rack up points, win matches, and play attractive football," said Fiel.

Certainly, there are better moments to sell players, acknowledged the coach. But for some players longing for their chance, this could be an opening. The team has bounced back admirably to the news. "This can impact a team," said Fiel. "My sense is that everything's alright. That's the feeling I got during training this week."

The following is added to the coach's statement: "Despite the losses, we're also gaining financially through these transfers, which is crucial for us right now." Furthermore, discussing Marc Oliver Kempf's departure, Fiel stated, "He's now in Italy, pursuing his dreams, and we wish him all the best."

Read also: