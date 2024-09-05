- The Head of the Political Faction in Brandenburg's Union steps down.

The leading figureheads of the CDU/CSU parliamentary coalition are gearing up for the last stretch of the legislative term with a two-day getaway in Neuhardenberg, Brandenburg. The executive committee will delve into issues like domestic safety, immigration, and the evolution of a contemporary state. Invited speakers include migration scholar Ruud Koopmans from Humboldt University in Berlin and Dieter Romann, head of the Federal Police. Brandenburg will vote for a new state parliament on September 22.

The retreat occurs on the brink of another possible immigration summit between the federal government, opposition parties, and the states. The Union group plans to once again emphasize their belief that immigration into Germany should significantly decrease. To accomplish this, they endorse stricter border control and the repatriation of refugees whose asylum cases fall under the jurisdiction of other EU member states. The Union is urging for immediate action.

The Commission's previous proposals on immigration might serve as a point of discussion during the upcoming immigration summit. Following the summit, the Union group could potentially incorporate stricter border control measures into their legislative proposals.

