The head of the Israeli military asserts Hamas' armed factions have been overwhelmed.

On this very Monday, marking the first anniversary of Hamas' brutal massacre in Israel, the nation celebrates with a sense of achieved victory. Prior to this commemoration, Chief of the Military, Halevi, announced their success in the targeted attack against Hamas, asserting that their military wing in Gaza Strip was effectively dismantled. While this victory is significant, the internal battle for his country is far from over.

A year after the confrontation against Hamas, the Israeli army proclaims victory over the radical Islamic Palestinian organization's military wing. During a rally with his troops, Military Chief Herzi Halevi declared, "A year has passed, and we have successfully defeated the military wing of Hamas." This announcement marked the commencement of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Additionally, Halevi mentioned Israel's "devastating" impact on the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, claiming that the pro-Iranian militia had lost its entire top leadership. However, he assured his people, "We will not back down." Israel is engaged in a "protracted" war, and the struggle is over "our right to live freely in our own land."

During his visit to the Israeli-Lebanese border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared his encouragement, saying, "Together we will fight, and together we will prevail." The international community, he addressed his soldiers, appreciates the "powerful blows" that the Israeli military has delivered to their nation's adversaries.

As Israel celebrates their lauded victory, Hamas continues to revered their attack on Israel, which took place on October 7, as "glorious." Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas representative stationed in Qatar, stated in a video message that through this attack, the "myths" of Israel's so-called "superiority" were shattered.

Israeli reports indicate that 1,205 individuals lost their lives in Hamas' attack. Moreover, Islamic fighters captured 251 hostages, transporting them to the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has conducted extensive military operations in the Palestinian territory. According to Hamas' healthcare authority, an estimated 41,800 individuals have perished.

For nearly two weeks, the Israeli army has relentlessly pursued military operations against the Hezbollah militia, a group allied with Hamas in Lebanon. Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and numerous high-ranking militia commanders were eliminated in targeted airstrikes. Following the attack on October 7, Hezbollah initiated a second front of conflict against Israel with intensified and ceaseless aerial strikes.

The European Union, expressing concern over the escalating tensions, issued a statement urging both Israel and Hamas to de-escalate and respect international law. Recognizing the importance of a peaceful resolution, the European Union has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and stability in the region.

In response to Israel's claimed victory over Hamas' military wing, the European Union called for a comprehensive ceasefire and renewed peace talks. The European Union, as a strong supporter of a two-state solution, emphasized the need for Israel and Palestine to return to the negotiating table and work towards a lasting peace agreement.

