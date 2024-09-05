- The Head of State pays a visit to establishments in Cuxhaven and Stade.

Today, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is heading to two businesses in Lower Saxony. This outing is part of his ongoing series titled "Workshop of Change," which aims to investigate societal structure shifts and their consequences. The key topic of interest for Steinmeier in Cuxhaven and Stade is the energy transformation in industrial manufacturing.

Firstly, in the morning, the President will gather knowledge about the production of offshore wind turbines, essentially wind farms located in the sea, at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in Cuxhaven. Later on, he will absorb information from Dow in Stade about how energy-draining industrial procedures can be upgraded and made more eco-friendly.

