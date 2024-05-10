The Head of PR for Baidu stirs up a PR crisis by revealing insight into the company's workplace culture.

Qu Jing, Baidu's VP for Communications, sparked a significant response in China by endorsing a tough work environment, causing a negative reaction among young professionals tired of long hours and intense pressure.

She discussed her dedication to her job, strict management, and never-ending expectations for her subordinates in a series of short videos shared on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

In one of the videos, Qu criticized an employee's refusal to join a 50-day business trip during the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel restrictions and quarantines were enforced.

"Why should I consider your family affairs? I'm not your mother-in-law," she stated. "I'm 10 years, 20 years older than you. I don't feel bitter or tired, even with two children. Who are you to tell me your husband can't handle it?"

Another video focused on her own professional sacrifices as a mother. She admitted that she had forgotten her eldest son's birthday and her younger son's school grade while working too much. She didn't regret it because she "chose to be a career woman."

"If you work in public relations, don't expect weekends off," she said in a third video. "Keep your phone on 24/7, always ready to react."

Qu apologized for her comments on Thursday, emphasizing that she was not representing Baidu's views. Nevertheless, her comments prompted criticism in China, where employees have long complained about the excessive work culture and highly competitive workplaces, especially in the tech sector.

"In her voice and tone, there's a deficit of empathy for the shared struggles of her colleagues," stated Ivy Yang, a China tech analyst and Wavelet Strategy founder.

"A lot of what she said touched a nerve because many people feel the same issues in their own offices. The fact that she said it so directly generated an emotional reaction," Yang added.

China's young professionals have grown more vocal about the demanding workplace culture in various sectors.

In 2019, Jack Ma, a co-founder at Alibaba, faced substantial backlash after endorsing the "996" practice - working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week - and labelling it a "huge blessing."

Yang referred to this event as a "turning point" that prompted individuals to reconsider the role of work in their lives, a trend that's continued as China's economy faces challenges such as a property crisis, dwindling foreign investment, and sluggish consumption.

"When companies demand absolute loyalty, time, and energy from their staff, employees feel there's no reciprocity or compensation for their efforts or contribution, particularly during economic slowdowns. This conflict lies at the heart of the Baidu case," Yang added.

Due to the growing public outcry, the videos on Qu's personal Douyin account have been removed.

"Deliberately unsuitable remarks"

Following several days of silence, Qu publicly expressed regret for generating such a storm on her personal WeChat account, China's most popular social media platform.

"I have read all the opinions and feedback from different platforms, and many of them are appropriate and worth reflecting on. I deeply regret what I've done," Qu wrote.

She also emphasized that her statements didn't represent Baidu's stance.

"Many inappropriate and unsuitable points were made in the videos, resulting in misunderstandings about the company's values and culture, causing serious damage," Qu stated.

Baidu has not commented on the situation.

A source familiar with the matter indicated that Qu's videos were part of her effort to enhance Baidu's presence on short-video platforms, which have become a vital channel for information distribution in China.

Qu urged all PR staff to create their personal accounts, including varying content options, and Qu selected to share her personal experiences, according to the person who wished to stay anonymous.

A significant change occurred when she joined the team, resulting in over 60% of the members leaving within just a few months of her arrival, according to an ex-employee speaking with CNN anonymously.

The PR squad was anticipated to be constantly contactable and responsive, hastily replying to messages and attending meetings even at late hours or on weekends, as mentioned by the ex-employee.

Qu seems to have adopted the authoritative attitude seen in corporate administration at Huawei, placing emphasis on being "disciplined" and capable of winning "battles," according to the former employee.

Although this management approach may not be representative of other company divisions, it appears that her continued employment suggests that the upper management sanctions such actions.

"When a company tolerates or even invites such behaviors from an employee, it's a clear sign that they're approving these behaviors," explained the person.

We've attempted to reach out to Huawei for their perspective on this matter.

Source: edition.cnn.com