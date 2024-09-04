- The head figures deny potential chairpersons from the AfD in parliament.

Following the Thuringia state election, CDU, BSW, Left, and SPD leaders have stated they won't install an AfD candidate as state parliament president.

During a meeting in Erfurt, CDU leader Mario Voigt mentioned that the parliamentary president safeguards democracy, and this role should not be assumed by individuals under surveillance by the constitutional protection. Based on common sense, Voigt argued. The matter is set to be discussed within their faction, and Voigt anticipates unanimous agreement.

BSW seeks to address queries at a retreat

The AfD emerged as the leading force in the Thuringia state election, making them eligible to propose the parliamentary president, as per parliamentary regulations. In the unlikely event of an AfD candidate's defeat in the election, alternate candidates can be proposed, as per a legal assessment by the state parliament administration. Notably, Thuringia's AfD is branded as firmly right-wing extremist and monitored by the state's constitutional protection.

Katja Wolf, BSW's chairperson, highlighted the need for immediate deliberations to address this issue. The faction and state executive board have already attended discussions but a decision remains pending. However, Wolf asserts that, given the AfD's classification as right-wing extremist, they should not be entrusted with the parliamentary presidency. BSW's retreat scheduled next week is intended to further study this matter with no resolution in sight.

Maier: AfD opposes the Basic Law

SPD leader Georg Maier was direct in his stance: The SPD will refuse to back an AfD candidate for state parliament president or deputy president. "The AfD is a nationalist party. It directly opposes our Basic Law—specifically Article 1, which safeguards human dignity," said Maier.

The Left party, too, rejects the installation of an AfD candidate as president. Thuringia's Left co-chairman, Christian Schaft, stated, "The core of democracy—the Thuringia state parliament—must remain led by democratic forces, ensuring democratic leadership through a state parliament president." The AfD seeks to mislead the parliament for absurd gains.

