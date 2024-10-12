The Harris team intends to disclose a report encompassing the vice president's medical background and health details.

It's an attempt to highlight the distinction between the 59-year-old Democratic nominee and her 78-year-old Republican opponent, Donald Trump, who aims to become the most senior individual ever to occupy the Oval Office and has provided scant details about his health history.

The aide pointed out that Harris' report will state: "She retains the physical and mental fortitude to efficiently perform the responsibilities of the Presidency, including those as Chief Executive, Head of State, and Commander in Chief."

Age was a significant issue when President Joe Biden, 81, was running for reelection. His decision to withdraw in July paved the way for Democrats to emphasize a biographical contrast, a topic they had previously attempted to play down.

Trump, in November 2023, shared a doctor's letter on social media, penned by Dr. Bruce Aronwald. Aronwald stated that Trump's health was "outstanding."

"His physical exams were within the normal range, and his cognitive tests were exceptional," Aronwald wrote.

Trump has nevertheless kept his medical documents confidential, and past releases about his health have been laden with overly positive terminology.

Harris has never disclosed her medical records. On social media, she has mentioned that her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who lost her life to colon cancer in 2009, was a breast cancer researcher, and she has advocated for breast cancer screenings.

