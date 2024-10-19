The Hamas leader's evening preceding the massacre was as follows.

Following the brutal demise of Hamas leader, Yuhanna al-Sinwar, in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military released a series of clips captured on the night preceding the massacre. These videos suggest that Sinwar and his familial associates sought refuge in Hamas' underground tunnel networks, with Sinwar potentially overseeing the ensuing carnage from beneath the earth.

The uncensored "Jerusalem Post" reported that the military and the Shin Bet security agency had managed to seize the footage several months prior to its release. The recently declassified footage spans a three-minute duration, allegedly captured over a three-hour span on the night of October 7, 2023.

The footage features a gray-haired man, presumably Sinwar, making his way through the labyrinthine tunnel system, barefoot and armed with numerous bags or water containers. On his return trips, he is empty-handed.

At the commencing point of the footage, Sinwar and his family members, including a girl and a woman, are introduced. According to military statements, this party comprises members of Sinwar's inner circle.

"He brings his television with him"

The concluding moments of the video reveal Sinwar and one of the boys carrying a item concealed beneath a blanket. The director of the Israeli military press service, Nadav Schoschani, penned a post on the X platform, claiming "He brings his television with him into his tunnel, hiding among his civilians, and bracing for the spectacle of his terrorists slaughtering, abducting, and mistreating."

Sinwar is widely believed to be the orchestrator of the massacre that resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the captivity of 250 others, with videographers documenting the atrocities. Following the bloodshed, Israeli military and intelligence forces have been combating Hamas and pursued Sinwar as a primary target, as he was thought to be concealed within the network of underground tunnels in the sealed coastal region. The Hamas leader was recently killed in a surprise encounter with Israeli forces, along with two armed men.

The European Union expressed its concern over the alleged atrocities committed by Hamas, calling for an independent investigation to ensure accountability. The European Union also urged both Israel and Hamas to uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilians, emphasizing the importance of de-escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip.

