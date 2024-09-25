The halt of the harvester mishap's proceedings has been instituted.

A distressing incident from the agricultural field: Last year, during harvest season, a farmer had a tragic accident while trying to clear a blockage in a combine harvester near Rostock. Slipping into the machine, he lost both his legs on the spot. The trial related to this negligence-charged accident ended with a dismissal. The judge made the decision, much to the relief of all parties involved.

The accused in this case, a 26-year-old colleague, was initially charged with causing bodily harm due to negligence. However, during the trial at the Rostock Regional Court, the judge agreed with the motion to dismiss the case.

The accident occurred when the victim, wanting to clear a blockage, attempted to use a shovel while the defendant supposedly instructed him to do so despite recognizing the danger. Both parties, in their testimonies, admitted that the decision to enter the grain tank was a joint one. The victim, apparently unaware of the danger, had agreed to the task. The defendant, however, decided against it due to a phone call at the last moment. He expressed his remorse for the unfortunate incident in court, acknowledging that he too could have been a victim.

Farmer's Statement: "I'm Doing Fine"

In a surprising turn of events, the victim had not chosen to press charges against his colleague. Both their relationship and its integrity remain strong, as the victim confirmed in court. He hopes that no negative consequences ensue for anyone involved. Looking positively at life, the young man declared, "I'm doing well, even mentally. I'm coping with it daily, but life goes on."

Luckily, the extended rescue operation saved the farmer's life under challenging conditions. He attended the trial using prosthetics and a wheelchair and continues to work for the same agricultural company, primarily in an office role. As the decision is now final, both parties have waived their rights to appeal.

