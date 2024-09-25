Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsUnfortunate

The halt of the harvester mishap's proceedings has been instituted.

Twenty-five-year-old endures amputation of both lower limbs

 and  Christian Meier
2 min read
In the courtroom, the accused positions a notepad screenward, shielding his features.
In the courtroom, the accused positions a notepad screenward, shielding his features.

The halt of the harvester mishap's proceedings has been instituted.

A distressing incident from the agricultural field: Last year, during harvest season, a farmer had a tragic accident while trying to clear a blockage in a combine harvester near Rostock. Slipping into the machine, he lost both his legs on the spot. The trial related to this negligence-charged accident ended with a dismissal. The judge made the decision, much to the relief of all parties involved.

The accused in this case, a 26-year-old colleague, was initially charged with causing bodily harm due to negligence. However, during the trial at the Rostock Regional Court, the judge agreed with the motion to dismiss the case.

The accident occurred when the victim, wanting to clear a blockage, attempted to use a shovel while the defendant supposedly instructed him to do so despite recognizing the danger. Both parties, in their testimonies, admitted that the decision to enter the grain tank was a joint one. The victim, apparently unaware of the danger, had agreed to the task. The defendant, however, decided against it due to a phone call at the last moment. He expressed his remorse for the unfortunate incident in court, acknowledging that he too could have been a victim.

Farmer's Statement: "I'm Doing Fine"

In a surprising turn of events, the victim had not chosen to press charges against his colleague. Both their relationship and its integrity remain strong, as the victim confirmed in court. He hopes that no negative consequences ensue for anyone involved. Looking positively at life, the young man declared, "I'm doing well, even mentally. I'm coping with it daily, but life goes on."

Luckily, the extended rescue operation saved the farmer's life under challenging conditions. He attended the trial using prosthetics and a wheelchair and continues to work for the same agricultural company, primarily in an office role. As the decision is now final, both parties have waived their rights to appeal.

The defendant expressed his regret for the unfortunate incident, acknowledging that he could have also been a victim. Despite the accident, the victim stated that he's doing well, coping with life daily and maintaining a positive outlook.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Based on the reports of the deploying units, the individual involved in the incident was not armed.
Panorama

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace.

Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace. A significant event unfolded at a Rewe store situated in Hesse: A man assaulted two individuals, inflicting minor injuries, subsequently secluding himself within the grocery store. Law enforcement officers confronted challenges in apprehending the culprit, engaging in a thorough investigation of the

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
Giant-like individuals identified in the Hochheide district of Duisburg
Panorama

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company.

DHL once more distributes parcels in Duisburg's skyscraper – in company. Following a prolonged hiatus, logistics giant DHL has chosen to reinitiate deliveries to a prominent high-rise located in Duisburg. The resumption of service comes accompanied by strict security measures and scrutiny from the public. The high-rise, regarded as

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
B. Faces accusations of multiple wrongdoings.
Panorama

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation.

Co-accused implicates Christian B. in the Maddie investigation. In the trial for rape and abuse charges, as well as allegations of other crimes including kidnapping, Christian B., who was previously linked to the Maddie case, had discussions with a former cellmate about various topics during prison time. According to the

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public