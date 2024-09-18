The Haitian Times is currently under fire for disseminating false allegations against Springfield, now encountering accusations themselves.

I glanced outside and spotted cop cars parked at my house, said Neel during a chat with CNN on Tuesday.

Upon opening the door, Neel explained that officers explained that some individual had emailed an organization, claiming they had murdered their spouse for displaying racism towards Haitians at Neel's address.

This hoax call, also known as swatting, caused a stir and left Neel feeling uneasy and worried, not just for her safety, but also for The Haitian Times staff, where she serves as the executive editor. The latest incident in a string of threats and attacks faced by Neel and her colleagues, stemming from Donald Trump's and Vance's JD amplification of debunked conspiracy theories regarding Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

Founded in 1999, The Haitian Times is an online publication that has been reporting on Haiti and the Haitian diaspora globally. With a team of around 20 staff members and freelancers, it has covered the migration of Haitians across the US beyond traditional hubs in New York, South Florida, and Massachusetts.

Springfield, Ohio, was familiar to The Haitian Times even before the conspiracy theories emerged. The town had seen a decline in population until new manufacturing plants started opening, resulting in job opportunities. However, locals shied away from the available positions, making Springfield a desirable destination for legal Haitian immigrants looking for work and a place to raise their families.

While the newcomers were mostly welcomed by the community, some older residents expressed concerns about strained resources and safety – issues that The Haitian Times covered for its audience. However, things took a more sinister turn when a small group of masked white supremacists, working with a neo-Nazi organization, held an “anti-Haitian Immigration March” in downtown Springfield.

The controversy heightened further with JD Vance spreading a viral false claim that Haitian immigrants in the area were consuming pets, and Donald Trump mentioning the conspiracy theory during a debate. The Haitian Times responded forcefully, labeling the claims as racist and baseless.

Neel said harassment against Haitians had been a problem before Vance's post and the debate. But following these events, the situation deteriorated rapidly.

“Those who harbored prejudice against Haitians and immigrants in general felt empowered to make harassing calls, send emails, and even launch personal attacks on social media,” Neel explained.

Countless reports of harassment against Haitian immigrants poured into The Haitian Times team, including children and teens being bullied, as well as parents being dreadfully apprehensive to send their children to school. Schools and municipal buildings even faced a series of bomb threats, resulting in shutdowns after Trump showcased the false claims.

The day after the debate, The Haitian Times published an article identifying the Haitian immigrant families in Ohio as victims, amidst the surge of unfounded allegations. Neel herself became the target of some of the most racially charged insults she had ever encountered.

“I received an email with a subject line that was simply “N-word”, Neel admitted. "This was the first time in my life that someone had been so explicitly racist towards me directly."

Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of The Haitian Times, stated that they would not back down in the face of intimidation.

“Of course, we are angered by these attacks, but we are determined not to let them silence us," Pierre-Pierre said defiantly. "We may have left Haiti under a dictatorship, but we will not let a few racists stop us from covering this story.”

Despite the threats, The Haitian Times was planning to hold a community meeting in Springfield. However, due to increasing menaces, they were forced to move the gathering online. Springfield's city manager informed them that they could not guarantee the safety of their staff at the in-person event.

Following the attacks, Pierre-Pierre expressed his resolve.

"We may feel angry, but we will continue to cover this story," he said. "We will take necessary precautions, but no fascist will silence us."

Neel stated that she had tried reaching out to the Trump campaign for comment after the debate but had no plans to seek an interview until they issued an apology and retraction.

“Until we hear an apology and a retraction, there’s no need for us to listen to what they have to say,” she said. "We already know their stance, and we must focus on our community’s fight back strategy."

In light of the escalating threats, the team at The Haitian Times are now focusing on ways to protect their staff, both online and in person. Fundraising efforts are underway to secure safety measures for their team – a concept once considered unthinkable.

“This is America,” Neel said. "This is the land of liberty, justice, and happiness. I will not let hateful individuals shake our resolve in seeking a better life for our community.”

