The Hague is currently reevaluating probes relating to Lukashenko's governance

19:08 Russia Boosts Military Spending Substantially AgainRussia intends to significantly boost its military spending to fund its ongoing conflict further. Based on the 2025 budget proposal published on the Russian parliament's website, defense expenditure is anticipated to grow by around 30% to approximately 130 billion euros. Funding is also allocated for internal security and classified military budget items related to the war in Ukraine. In total, defense and internal security account for approximately 40% of the budget. The plan still needs to be approved by the parliament and signed by President Putin. In 2024, military spending had already escalated by 70% compared to the previous year. In contrast, Ukraine plans to allocate around 60% of its budget to defense and security during the subsequent year, with a defense budget of roughly 48 billion euros, which is only about a third of Russia's.

18:23 US and Canada Encounter Russian Jets near Alaska's Air Defense ZoneThe North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) of both the US and Canada has reported an encounter with Russian military jets in Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). This zone obliges aircraft to report themselves. Last Monday, the Russian jets entered this zone, which differs from a state's airspace. Norad aircraft responded to the Russian jets, as mentioned by US General Gregory Guillot at a press conference. Guillot also described the behavior of one of the Russian jets as unprofessional, posing a threat to all involved. In late July, Norad had reported similar encounters with Russian and Chinese jets in Alaska's ADIZ, with the aircraft staying in international airspace.

17:43 Job Opportunities for Refugees Show Early Success, Claims ScholzThe so-called Job Booster program aims to aid refugees planning to stay in Germany in securing employment more quickly. Chancellor Scholz has already celebrated its success, with 266,000 Ukrainians in Germany now employed, marking an increase of 71,000 compared to the previous year. Additionally, 704,000 people from the primary countries of origin for asylum seekers are now employed, also marking an increase of 71,000. Scholz attributes this increase to the Job Booster program, speaking at an event at the Chancellery. Labor Minister Heil notes that of the 266,000 Ukrainians, around 113,000 are employed in socially insured jobs. The program, introduced by the federal government about a year ago, focuses on strengthening job center support.

17:06 Putin Prioritizes "New Russia"In a video message, Putin emphasizes that the main duty for the authorities in the Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine is to establish favorable conditions for their development to ensure the safety of the people. "That's our top priority," he states, according to the state-run Tass news agency. "But we won't defer solving economic and social problems. We'll tackle them now." Two years ago, Moscow declared the annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Putin refers to these regions as "New Russia," although Moscow only controls parts of them.

16:37 Kara-Mursa: Russia Has More Political Prisoners Than in Soviet TimesOpposition figure Vladimir Kara-Mursa claims that there are more political prisoners in Putin's Russia today than during the end of the Soviet era. "There are over 1300 known political prisoners in Putin's Russia, far more than in the last years of the entire Soviet Union," he says before the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. He also condemns Putin's propaganda lie that all Russians support his regime and his war, and calls for action to free the detained dissidents. Russian authorities detained the Kremlin critic in April 2022 after he accused Russia of war crimes against Ukraine. He was given a 25-year prison sentence in April 2023 but was later released as part of a prisoner swap.

16:15 Russia Intensifies Nightly AttacksWith the drone attacks of the previous night, it's now 33 consecutive nights that Russia has attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles – the longest streak ever in a row. As reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, nighttime explosions and machine gun fire were heard in Kyiv. The air defense fought against the drone attack for about five hours. No casualties are reported.

15:41 Kremlin Softens Tone on Nuclear Weapon UseThe Kremlin modifies the threshold for a potential nuclear weapon use after changes to the Russian nuclear doctrine catalyze controversy. Kremlin spokesman Peskow states that the conflicts in the Ukraine war shouldn't always be seen as provoking a nuclear reaction from Russia. He was asked about the 125 Ukrainian drones reportedly shot down by the Russian air defense on Sunday, which could potentially prompt a nuclear response according to the new doctrine. "Decisions have been made, they will be recorded accordingly. But the military operation continues without needing to constantly establish links," he says. Last week, President Putin announced expanded rules for the possible use of nuclear weapons, including reacting to air attacks on its territory or attacks by a non-nuclear-armed country supported by nuclear powers.

15:15 Baerbock: Russia's Misinformation Targets Particularly the YoungGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock strongly warns against misinformation and attempted election interference, particularly from Russia. "The influence of misinformation campaigns is significant," says Baerbock at the Green Future Congress in Berlin. There's "a deliberate system" here that targets younger voters. Women are particularly vulnerable to hate speech and fake news. The Green politician also refers to algorithms in certain social media that deliberately amplify hate speech and incitement. "If we don't address this issue, we'll have no defense against these fake news," she warns.

15:01 Russia Boosts Funding, Mums the Word on War BudgetThe Russian administration shares their proposed budget for 2025 with the Russian legislature. This indicates a significant increase in federal spending to around 400 billion euros for the next year, a jump of around 12% compared to 2024. However, no specifics are disclosed regarding the defense sector's spending. The finance ministry merely mentions that substantial funds will be earmarked for arming the military, compensating troops, and bolstering companies in the military-industrial sector.

14:24 Russian Judge Slaps Life Sentence on Attacker of Patriotic Russian WriterDuring the trial of the assault on patriotic Russian author, Sachar Prilepin, the court imposes a life sentence. The perpetrator hails from the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, and it's reported that he had previously fought with the pro-Russia separatists. Prilepin is a vocal advocate for Russia's military involvement in Ukraine and suffered injuries in a bomb attack in the Nischni Nowgorod region in May 2023, resulting in his driver's unfortunate death.

13:51 Russia Geared Up to Conscript 133,000 Troops this AutumnFrom today until the end of the year, Russia intends to enlist 133,000 people for military service, reports Ukrainian media. After Putin reportedly signed a decree, this fall conscription campaign is underway. The targets are young males, ages 18 to 30, not eligible for reserve duty. In return, soldiers who complete their conscription become exempt from further military service.

13:14 Ukraine Reports Casualties from Russian Drone AssaultsRussian drone strikes left one fatality and several injuries in Ukraine, reports suggest. In Kupjansk in the Kharkiv region, one man lost his life, and in Kherson, three residents aged between 53 and 72 sustained injuries, according to Ukrainian sources, citing local officials.

12:36 Russia Declares Another Village in Donetsk Region CapturedRussian troops have reportedly claimed another territory gain in eastern Ukraine. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, they have "successfully liberated" Nelepowka, utilising its Russian name for Nelipiwka in the Donetsk region – an area Ukraine had previously gained territory. Russia's military has been pushing eastward against weaker Ukrainian forces for multiple months now. Nelipiwka is approximately 5 km away from Torez, currently under Ukrainian control, but under constant Russian attacks for weeks. Russian forces are also slowly advancing towards the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.

11:55 Underground Resistance Alleges Explosion of Russian Armaments LineThe armed resistance movement, Atesh, claims to have successfully detonated the rail line used by Russian troops to transport equipment and ammunition to the front line in the Russian region of Kursk. The Ukrainian news agency, Ukrinform, cites a corresponding Telegram post, which reflects the coalition of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian dissenters opposing war, which was formed on the Crimean Peninsula two years ago.

11:26 Munz: Russians Unconvinced by Anti-Corruption CrusadeIn Russia's proposed budget for the coming year, 40% is set aside for the defense sector. Concurrently, an anti-corruption campaign has been undertaken in the responsible ministry since the passing of Putin advisor Yevgeni Prigoshin. However, this initiative is met with skepticism among Russian citizens, according to ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow.

11:01 American Man Faces Prison Time for Fighting for UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard confesses to the charge of mercenary activity in a Russian court. Per Russian state media, he received money to aid Ukraine against Russia, potentially facing 7 to 15 years in prison if convicted.

10:20 Kyiv Experiences Drone Strikes, Results in Building Fire and Widespread DamageA massive drone attack on Kyiv overnight leads to a building fire and damage to the area, local authorities report on the Ukrainska Pravda portal. Thankfully, there were no casualties, despite debris from shot-down drones causing additional issues in five districts around the city. All drones were reportedly taken down, according to Ukrainian officials.

09:36 Putin Vows to Achieve "All Set Goals" in UkraineRussian President Putin reaffirms his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine. "All our set goals will be achieved," he declared in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Putin remains adamant that Ukraine's leaders are indeed neo-Nazis and that Russia is defending the Russian-speaking population – an action prompted by the desire of 'Western elites' to transform Ukraine into 'a colony, a military outpost with Russia as its target.'

08:46 Ukraine Relocates Wuhledar Defense CommanderColonel Ivan Winnik, the commander of Ukraine's 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade defending Wuhledar, a heavily contested city in Donbass, has been reassigned due to a promotion and knowledge sharing. A replacement has yet to be announced. Winnik has effectively led the brigade's defense efforts of Wuhledar for over two years. Military pundits in Ukraine have expressed concern that Russian units might soon capture the small town in the Donbass region's southern sector.

A blaze has ignited at a crucial facility in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region after a Russian drone assault, as stated by Ukrainska Pravda, relying on the regional military administration leader's statement. However, the particular facility has not been identified.

Kyiv experienced a Russian assault lasting beyond five hours that night, as reported by Ukraine's public news agency, Ukrinform, referring to the authorities. These attacks were conducted in a succession of waves from various directions.

Russia supposedly enacts a law that liberates authorities from criminal responsibility if individuals agree to a military contract with the Ministry of Defense. Prisoners from the Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Novosibirsk provinces, the Komi Republic, Altai region, and the annexed Crimea have been granted this opportunity, as claimed by Russian opposition media, as stated by the U.S.-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Since its unrelenting aggression, Russia has consistently attacked Ukraine with an estimated 100 guided bombs daily, directly dropped from aircraft, as mentioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address. Recently, the Russians wounded 14 people in an incident at the industrial city of Saporizhzhia. Guided bombs were also employed in the towns of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy. In Zelensky's opinion, "This is Russia's regular terror," stating that it serves as an unending reminder to all of Ukraine's internationally obligated partners that the country requires additional long-range attack capabilities, enhanced air defense, and intensified sanctions against Russia.

Fresh Russian assaults against Ukrainian defense lines are reported around Donbass. Thirteen attacks were warded off at Pokrovsk, and seventeen Russian troop advances were blocked at Kurachove, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Heavier fighting is reported nearby Wuhledar, where Ukrainian military experts are concerned that the small town in the southern sector of Donbass could soon fall into Russian unit control.

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, has once again been targeted by Russian drone assaults throughout the night. According to the Ukrainian military, air defense forces have been engaged in repelling the attacks for hours. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram that several enemy drones were present around and above the capital. Witnesses reported multiple explosions in Kyiv, an indication that air defense systems were in use to hit airborne targets. No confirmation of damages or casualties has been released from the most recent assaults. Since around 1:00 AM local time, air alerts have been implemented in Kyiv, its neighborhood, and the entire eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force previously reported multiple groups of Russian drone assaults on Kyiv and western Ukraine. Additionally, a launch of several guided bombs from Russian-controlled Ukrainian areas took place around 4:40 AM local time, the military announced.

The bipartisan Helsinki Commission is urging the United States to abandon its post-Cold War approach to Russia and recognize it as a persistent threat to global security. As reported by "The Hill" newspaper, the commission recommends that the U.S. reassess its approach to Russia, as it has done with China. The proposals contradict the commitments of the Biden administration to Ukraine and contrast the views of Donald Trump and his allies in Congress, who believe the U.S. spends excessively on European security. Trump stresses the need for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but Helsinki Commission Chairman, Republican Joe Wilson, is skeptical about the likelihood of a settlement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Ukrainian military, Kyiv has been targeted by Russian drone assaults. Air defense forces are deployed to counter the attacks. Witnesses reported numerous explosions and aerial targets hit, indicating the use of air defense systems in Kyiv. Along with Kyiv and its surrounding region, air alerts are currently enforced throughout eastern Ukraine.

A senior government minister has exhorted Moldovans to avoid "thieves, migrants, and upstarts" after an exiled pro-Russian businessman vowed to pay voters if they reject joining the European Union in a referendum. Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu's appeal highlights the growing chaos in the presidential election campaign on October 20, where pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu seeks a second term.

As stated by Russian-controlled NPP Zaporizhzhia management, Ukrainian military forces reportedly attacked a nearby transformer station again, destroying a transformer. The NPP management shared this via Telegram, claiming that an artillery strike hit the "Raduga" transformer station in the city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine. A photo was also published showing smoke rising from the transit building's roof. Despite the attack, the power supply to Enerhodar remained unaffected, as reported. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest in Europe with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides regularly accuse each other of targeting or planning to target the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy casts doubt on Putin's nuclear threats: "He cherishes his life"In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed some skepticism about the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin, according to Zelenskyy, cherishes his life and is therefore unlikely to use nuclear weapons due to the fear of the consequences. "We can't fully understand his motives," Zelenskyy admitted. "He could potentially use nuclear weapons against any country, at any time - or not. But I'm not betting on it."

22:10 FPÖ's stance on Ukraine war and RussiaFollowing the Austrian parliamentary elections, the political landscape has undergone significant changes. The right-wing FPÖ party is celebrating a historic victory, claiming 28.7% of the votes according to projections. Despite the ongoing Ukraine war, the party maintains a relatively compassionate stance towards Russia and does not see an issue with Austria's dependence on Russian gas. In 2018, the gas contract between Vienna and Moscow was extended until 2040, obligating Austria to purchase large volumes of natural gas despite potential gas shortages and requiring payment regardless. From January to May 2024, more than 90% of Austria's gas imports came from Russia.

21:37 Russian PM heads to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is venturing to Tehran for a meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate. The conference is set to take place on Monday, as announced by the Russian government. In addition to meeting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref, Mishustin will discuss "the full spectrum of Russian-Iranian cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid" in Tehran. The West has accused Iran of supplying drones and missiles to Russia for its military operations in Ukraine, but Tehran has categorically denied these allegations.

