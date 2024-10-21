The group appears to be expanding its influence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

For some time now, a heated conflict has been going on between a prominent street gang and law enforcement in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, for dominance. Social media clips suggest that these heavily armed criminals are advancing further, causing widespread panic. People are leaving en masse as the gang issues threats against anyone who doesn't back them.

According to information from the Haitian police, they have been fighting against gang members in certain districts of the capital, notably Solino. Officers reportedly claimed victory over a few areas in Solino, as stated in a release from the National Police on a Sunday night.

However, a video appeared online that showed followers of this gang brandishing weapons and boasting about taking control of parts of Solino. They issued ominous warnings, stating that anyone who refused to join their alliance, named "Viv Ansanm", would face harsh consequences.

The members of "Viv Ansanm", which came into being in September 2023, have been responsible for a series of large-scale attacks on significant government establishments, triggering the resignation of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister back in February. They are also known to oppose a UN-backed police force led by Kenyan soldiers, whose mission is to reduce gang-related violence in Haiti.

Sadly, the majority of Port-au-Prince is under the control of gangs that also pose a threat to journalists who report on their brutalities. These gangs have publicly named media professionals and encouraged their murder.

