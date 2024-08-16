- The Grillenburg Castle's Imminent Transformation into a Science Hub

The long-neglected game lodge Grillenburg, dating back to the 16th century in Tharandt, is about to transform into a research and conference hub for the Technical University of Dresden (TUD). The federal government and the state are each committing 18 million euros to this project, as reported by TUD on Wednesday. Chancellor Jan Gerken referred to it as another crucial step towards the much-needed establishment. The significant financial backing from both the federal government and the state enables the development of the Schlossinsel area to meet high standards of sustainability, lodging, and visitor experiences.

A science hub and a tourist draw

"Schloss Grillenburg will regain its prominence – right within the Tharandter Forest, TU Dresden will showcase its academic prowess in a fresh light," stated Minister President Michael Kretschmer (CDU). The groundwork has been laid for the creation of an exceptional center that will entice scientists from around the world, while also luring tourists to "the captivating allure of this magnificent region."

Anticipated for around 2025 are the renovation of the game lodge, the construction of a hotel complex, and the refurbishment of the "New Hunter's House" from 1938. The blueprint includes the restoration of the historical garden and the integration of new buildings and spaces into the existing ensemble of the Schlossinsel. The works are currently scheduled to last up to four years.

The renovated Grillenburg game lodge in Dresden will be a significant attraction, drawing both scholars and tourists to the region. Once completed, visitors can explore the newly restored historical garden and enjoy accommodations at the adjacent hotel complex in Dresden.

