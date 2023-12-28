Classic: Aston Martin DB4 GT Loh Collection - The green danger

The classically soft shapes make it easy to recognize an Aston Martin from the late 1950s / early 1960s, even for those unfamiliar with cars. Classic car fans will quickly spot the DB4 and the red-white-red color band, which divides the green sports coupé into two halves in the middle without any Austrian influence, shows at least experts that this is one of the extremely rare Aston Martin DB4 GTs. The charismatic Briton is one of the most spectacular models in Friedhelm Loh's sensational car collection. Over the past decades, 76-year-old Friedhelm Loh has become one of the richest Germans with his switch cabinets and software solutions - and has remained largely unknown. Not only incidentally, Friedhelm Loh has been a passionate car fan since his childhood and has been a big name on the international collectors' scene for decades.

This summer, Friedhelm Loh made his passion for collecting cars known to the whole world with the opening of the National Car Museum at the company headquarters in Dietzhölztal-Ewersbach. The Loh Collection can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday between 10.30 / 11 am and 6 pm. The current 150 or so exhibits are largely unique, not least because it is a multi-brand museum and Friedhelm Loh has been bringing numerous motorsport models in particular into his 7,500 square meter collection for more than 35 years.

One of the most unusual models is the Aston Martin DB4 GT, which you can take for an extremely entertaining drive in the central Hessian region. The GT was the particularly lightweight sports version of the Aston Martin DB4; first presented at the London Motor Show in 1959, the sports car had already made its debut a few months earlier when the prototype of the DB4 GT - as team car DP 199/1 - won the GT race at the Daily Express Silverstone May Meeting. At the wheel: none other than motorsport legend Sir Stirling Moss. The Aston Martin DB4 GT was based on a DB4 platform that had been shortened by 5 inches - and was therefore almost 85 kilograms lighter. In line with the Superleggera principle of the time, the body was made of lightweight magnesium components. To achieve a top speed of 260 km/h, the touring car was fitted with disc brakes all round. According to the factory specifications, the revised 3.7-liter in-line six-cylinder engine was to produce 222 kW / 302 hp.

However, the British company stated the engine output very confidently, as the Italian manufacturers often did at the time. Aston Martin experts tend to assume 270 to 280 hp, but this does not detract from the driving pleasure at the spindly wheel of Stirling Moss ' car - on the contrary. The green racer with the unusual Austriastripe from the Loh collection has a magnificent throttle response thanks to its twin ignition, is nimble and enchants its driver with a unique six-cylinder concert from the anything but impressive exhaust system. No wonder this beauty was feared on all race tracks at the time. Friedhelm Loh probably owns the most coveted of the 75 Aston Martin DB4 GT models produced worldwide, eight of which are lightweight versions. The 25 new models that the British sports car manufacturer has reissued since 2017 in an exclusive small series based on the original plans do nothing to change this. For Loh, only the originals count - as here, long since worth millions.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de